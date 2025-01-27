Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund leads with 57% return: Top performing MFs in 1 yr

Out of 291 open-ended equity diversified funds, about 60.82% of the funds were able to outperform their respective benchmarks in December 2024 while in November at least 64.53% of the schemes were able to beat their benchmarks, said PL Wealth, the wealth management arm of Prabhudas Liladhar in its monthly analysis.
Amongst the top performing mutual funds of the year, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G) leads the charge with an exceptional 57.13% return, making it the best performer in the mid-cap category. Following closely, the Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G) shines with a strong 46.11% return, offering a solid blend of large and mid-cap investments. In the flexi cap space, the Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G) stands out with a remarkable 45.69% return, providing flexibility and robust growth. Meanwhile, the WOC Large Cap Fund-Reg(G) has proven itself in the large-cap category with a steady 20.91% return, led by Ramesh Mantri. Finally, for tax-saving investors, the Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G) tops the ELSS category with an impressive 47.72% return
As per its analysis, these are the Best Performing Mutual Funds by Category (1-Year Returns)
Large Cap Funds:
WOC Large Cap Fund-Reg(G): This fund led the large-cap category with an impressive 1-year return of 20.91%. Managed by Ramesh Mantri, it offers steady growth for conservative investors.
DSP Top 100 Equity Fund-Reg(G): With a 20.50% return and an AUM of INR 4,529.98 crore, this fund, managed by Abhishek Singh, is another top performer in large-cap funds.
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund-Reg(G): Offering a 20.11% return, this fund, led by Jitendra Sriram, also made a strong showing.
Large and Mid Cap Funds:
Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G): Dominating this category, it posted a remarkable 46.11% return. Managed by Ajay Khandelwal, it's a top pick for investors seeking a balance between large and mid-cap exposure.
HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G): Managed by Cheenu Gupta, it brought in a solid 38.57% return.
Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund(G): With 37.48% returns, this fund, managed by Aditya Khemani, also performed admirably.
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G): Leading the flexi cap category with a 45.69% return, this fund, managed by Niket Shah, offers flexible investment opportunities in diverse market conditions.
Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G): Managed by Amit Ganatra, this fund returned 34.45%.
JM Flexicap Fund-Reg(G): With 33.26% returns, this fund, led by Satish Ramanathan, offers good growth prospects.
Mid Cap Funds:
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G): A standout performer, it achieved 57.13% returns. Managed by Niket Shah, this fund is a great choice for aggressive investors looking to tap into mid-cap growth.
Invesco India Midcap Fund(G): With 43.15% returns, this fund, led by Aditya Khemani, also delivered strong performance.
HSBC Midcap Fund-Reg(G): Managed by Cheenu Gupta, it brought in 39.73% returns.
Small Cap Funds:
Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund-Reg(G): This fund led small-cap investments with 45.98% returns. Managed by Ajay Khandelwal, it is ideal for those looking to capture growth in the smaller, high-potential companies.
Bandhan Small Cap Fund-Reg(G): With a return of 43.12%, this fund, managed by Manish Gunwani, also performed exceptionally well.
Invesco India Smallcap Fund-Reg(G): Managed by Taher Badshah, it brought in 37.42% returns.
Focused Funds:
Invesco India Focused Fund-Reg(G): Leading the focused fund category, this fund achieved 43.16% returns under the management of Taher Badshah.
Bandhan Focused Equity Fund-Reg(G): This fund offered 30.30% returns, managed by Manish Gunwani.
ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund(G): With 26.47% returns, this fund, managed by Vaibhav Dusad, showed steady growth.
Value, Contra, and Dividend Yield Funds:
Invesco India Contra Fund(G): The top performer in this category, with 30.14% returns, managed by Taher Badshah.
Axis Value Fund-Reg(G): Posting a 27.89% return, this fund, managed by Nitin Arora, also outperformed its benchmark.
HSBC Value Fund-Reg(G): Managed by Venugopal Manghat, it earned 25.92% returns.
Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS):
Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G): This fund is a favorite among investors seeking tax-saving options, with a 47.72% return. Managed by Ajay Khandelwal, it's a strong performer in the ELSS category.
HSBC ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G): Managed by Abhishek Gupta, it returned 32.99%.
SBI Long Term Equity Fund-Reg(IDCW): A large player with an AUM of INR 27,847.49 crore, this fund returned 27.74%, managed by Dinesh Balachandran.
Benchmark Returns:
NIFTY 50 TRI: 10.09%
NIFTY 500 TRI: 16.24%
Nifty Midcap 150 TRI: 24.46%
Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI: 27.21%
Choosing the right mutual fund depends on an individual’s risk appetite and investment goals, but these funds have proven their ability to outperform the benchmarks and generate significant returns for investors.