Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund leads with 57% return: Top performing MFs in 1 yr

Amongst the top performing mutual funds of the year, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G) leads the charge with an exceptional 57.13% return, making it the best performer in the mid-cap category. Following closely, the Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G) shines with a strong 46.11% return, offering a solid blend of large and mid-cap investments. In the flexi cap space, the Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G) stands out with a remarkable 45.69% return, providing flexibility and robust growth. Meanwhile, the WOC Large Cap Fund-Reg(G) has proven itself in the large-cap category with a steady 20.91% return, led by Ramesh Mantri. Finally, for tax-saving investors, the Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G) tops the ELSS category with an impressive 47.72% return

Out of 291 open-ended equity diversified funds, about 60.82% of the funds were able to outperform their respective benchmarks in December 2024 while in November at least 64.53% of the schemes were able to beat their benchmarks, said PL Wealth, the wealth management arm of Prabhudas Liladhar in its monthly analysis.