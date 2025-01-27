New Zealand eases visa rules, allowing tourists to work remotely for a year

Want to earn some money while on a visit to New Zealand? You can do so now. Here's how: New Zealand announced on January 27, 2025, that it is relaxing visitor visa rules to allow travellers to work remotely while holidaying in the country. The move is part of efforts to boost the tourism sector and the economy.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said in a press release, “The visitor visa will change from today to allow people to work while travelling in New Zealand.” She explained that this would open up a new market for tourism, allowing people to combine work and travel in an ideal setting.

Stanford admitted uncertainty about how many people would take up the opportunity but noted the popularity of digital nomad visas in other countries. “They expect in their time here that they will spend longer than they normally would, they will spend more because they're here for longer, and the thing that we’re really hoping is that they fall in love with the place,” she said.

New Zealand’s economy entered a technical recession in the third quarter of 2024, and international visitors are still below pre-pandemic levels, at 86% of 2019 figures.

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis said, “The government’s ambition is that new visa rules will put New Zealand boldly on the map as a welcoming haven for the world’s talent.” She added, “We hope that in some cases, it will encourage those people and the firms they represent to consider doing more business with New Zealand in the future.”

New visa conditions

The updated rules apply to visitor visa applications received from January 27, 2025. Visitors, including tourists, family visitors, and those on longer-term partner and guardian visas, can now work remotely for overseas employers or clients while staying in New Zealand.

Key points include:

< Visitors can work remotely as long as their work is based outside New Zealand.

< They cannot work for a New Zealand employer, provide goods or services locally, or engage in work requiring physical presence in a workplace within New Zealand.

< Those working remotely for more than 92 days within a 12-month period should consider potential tax obligations.

The changes also extend to individuals entering with an NZeTA (New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority).

Tourism is New Zealand’s second-largest export earner, generating $11 billion annually and supporting around 200,000 jobs.

“Digital nomad visas are becoming more common as ways of working become increasingly digitised and flexible. Many countries offer these visas, and the list is growing. We need to keep pace to ensure New Zealand remains an attractive destination,” Tourism Minister Louise Upston said.

She noted that remote workers often spend more time and money compared to traditional tourists, particularly during off-peak periods.

Note: A digital nomad is someone who works remotely using digital technology, allowing them to live and travel anywhere in the world while maintaining their job or business.

Restrictions

The government clarified that only remote work for overseas employers is permitted under the new conditions. Visitors who must physically work in New Zealand, such as sales representatives, performers, or those employed locally, will still need to apply for specific work visas.

“This government is committed to supporting a smarter, efficient and predictable immigration system to grow our economy,” said Erica Stanford. “Delivering economic growth is critical to improving our quality of life, strengthening local businesses, lifting incomes, and creating opportunities for Kiwis.”

Many countries have digital nomad visas to attract remote workers. They are as follows:

Estonia

Portugal

Croatia

Barbados

Antigua and Barbuda

Thailand

Malaysia

South America

Brazil

Colombia