NCR's Sohna Road sees property prices jump 74% in 3 years, rent up 50%

Gurugram’s Sohna Road and Noida’s Sector-150 have emerged as standout performers in the National Capital Region’s property market, leading both capital and rental growth between 2021-end and Q2 2025, according to fresh ANAROCK Research data.

Capital values at Sohna Road have jumped 74% in just over three years, while average monthly rents for a standard 2BHK have surged 50% to ₹37,500. Its dual appeal to end-users working in Gurugram’s business hubs and investors seeking steady yields has kept demand strong.

Sohna Road has blended the advantages of strong corporate leasing nearby with major infrastructure upgrades, notably improved linkages via the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.

As per data analysed by real estate consultant Squareyards, the number of housing units built in Sohna since 2020 exceeds its total from the decade before (2010-20). The average inventory age in the area is less than four years. The total new supply in Sohna since 2020 has already surpassed the cumulative supply of the previous decade (2010–2020), signalling an inventory with an average age of less than four years. The market is dominated by 2BHK units, accounting for 65% of supply, followed by 3BHK units at 26%. "As of 2024, 2BHK units make up 65% of the market's new supply while 3BHK units account for 26%. Notably, properties priced above Rs 1 crore now constitute 34% of new supply, more than doubling from 15% in 2009, said the Square Yards report.

“The strategic infrastructure and connectivity projects, such as the elevated corridor and the DMIC, have put the Sohna micro-market on the radar of both developers and homebuyers in Gurugram. Several leading developers have strategically positioned themselves, securing land parcels and actively rolling out new launches across on-going and new projects. The response from homebuyers has been equally robust, matching the increasing supply," said "Rajat Likhyani, Principal Partner, Square Yards. Sector-150 in Noida has seen the most dramatic price growth nationwide, with property values soaring 139% since 2021. The surge is powered by large-scale township projects, master-planned green spaces, and dedicated sports infrastructure. Rents have risen 71%, supported by demand from professionals and families attracted to the area’s open spaces and quality of life.