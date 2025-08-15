Home / Finance / Personal Finance / NCR's Sohna Road sees property prices jump 74% in 3 years, rent up 50%

NCR's Sohna Road sees property prices jump 74% in 3 years, rent up 50%

Capital values at Sohna Road have jumped 74% in just over three years, while average monthly rents for a standard 2BHK have surged 50% to ₹37,500.

Real Estate, IPO, Realty, stock market listing
he National Capital Region’s story has two distinct threads - established corporate corridors and new-age investor magnets.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gurugram’s Sohna Road and Noida’s Sector-150 have emerged as standout performers in the National Capital Region’s property market, leading both capital and rental growth between 2021-end and Q2 2025, according to fresh ANAROCK Research data.
 
Capital values at Sohna Road have jumped 74% in just over three years, while average monthly rents for a standard 2BHK have surged 50% to ₹37,500. Its dual appeal to end-users working in Gurugram’s business hubs and investors seeking steady yields has kept demand strong.
 
Sohna Road has blended the advantages of strong corporate leasing nearby with major infrastructure upgrades, notably improved linkages via the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway. 
 
As per data analysed by real estate consultant Squareyards,  the number of housing units built in Sohna since 2020 exceeds its total from the decade before (2010-20). The average inventory age in the area is less than four years.
 
The total new supply in Sohna since 2020 has already surpassed the cumulative supply of the previous decade (2010–2020), signalling an inventory with an average age of less than four years. The market is dominated by 2BHK units, accounting for 65% of supply, followed by 3BHK units at 26%.
 
"As of 2024, 2BHK units make up 65% of the market's new supply while 3BHK units account for 26%. Notably, properties priced above Rs 1 crore now constitute 34% of new supply,  more than doubling from 15% in 2009, said the Square Yards report. 
 
 “The strategic infrastructure and connectivity projects, such as the elevated corridor and the DMIC, have put the Sohna micro-market on the radar of both developers and homebuyers in Gurugram. Several leading developers have strategically positioned themselves, securing land parcels and actively rolling out new launches across on-going and new projects. The response from homebuyers has been equally robust, matching the increasing supply," said "Rajat Likhyani, Principal Partner, Square Yards.
 
Sector-150 in Noida has seen the most dramatic price growth nationwide, with property values soaring 139% since 2021. The surge is powered by large-scale township projects, master-planned green spaces, and dedicated sports infrastructure. Rents have risen 71%, supported by demand from professionals and families attracted to the area’s open spaces and quality of life.
 
Nationwide Trend: Infrastructure + Jobs = Growth
Across 14 major micro markets studied, capital values rose between 24% and 139%, while rentals increased 32% to 81%. Bengaluru’s Sarjapur Road and Thanisandra, Hyderabad’s Gachibowli, and Pune’s Wagholi also posted strong double-digit gains, largely driven by IT expansion and connectivity projects such as new metro lines and expressways.
 
MMR, Kolkata, and Chennai Pockets Also Outperform
In Mumbai, Chembur’s transformation via the Eastern Freeway and Metro extensions pushed prices up 53%, while Mulund saw 50% appreciation. Kolkata’s EM Bypass and Rajarhat, along with Chennai’s Perambur and Pallavaram, benefited from strong transport links and planned development, though growth was more moderate compared to NCR and Bengaluru.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Holiday on 15, 16 August: Banks shut for Independence Day, Janmashtami

Premium

Gold scales new peak; existing investors should book partial profits

Premium

New Income Tax Bill does not entail too many changes in tax planning

Home loan rates stable in August: Public banks at 7.35%, private at 7.70%

Sharing your credit card for rewards? It could trigger a tax headache

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story