New passport rules: Birth certificate to parent's name, here's what changes

The Indian government has amended passport rules, making birth certificates the only accepted proof of date of birth for individuals born from October 1, 2023, onward. The change was notified by the Ministry of External Affairs on February 24 and will take effect once published in the official Gazette.

Birth certificate rules

Under the revised passport rules, only birth certificates issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, a municipal corporation, or another authority empowered under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, will be accepted as proof of date of birth for individuals born on or after October 1, 2023.

Passport rules for those born before October 1, 2023

The new requirement does not apply to those born before October 1, 2023. These applicants can continue to submit a birth certificate or other documents such as:

< Transfer, school leaving, or matriculation certificate from a recognised educational institution or the last school attended

< PAN card issued by the Income Tax Department (if it includes the date of birth)

< Driving licence

< Extract of the service record of the applicant (for government employees)

Residential information

New passport rules do not print the applicant's residential address on the last page of the passport. Instead, immigration officials will scan a barcode to access residential details. This change is intended to protect applicants' privacy.

Colour coding of passports

The government has introduced colour-coded passports for different categories of individuals:

Red – diplomatic passport holders

White – government officials

Blue – all other passport holders

Parents' names

The revised passport rules also remove parents’ names from the last page of the document. This change is intended to accommodate children of single parents or individuals from estranged families.

Full list of accepted documents for applicants born before October 2023

Applicants born before October 1, 2023, must provide one of the following documents as proof of date of birth, according to Passport Seva, a division under the Ministry of External Affairs:

Birth certificate from the Registrar of Births and Deaths, municipal corporation, or designated authority

School transfer certificate, leaving certificate, or matriculation certificate

Policy bond from a public life insurance company (if it includes the date of birth)

Service records or Pay Pension Order for government employees

Aadhaar card or e-Aadhaar (only if it includes the full date of birth)

Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC)

PAN card (if it includes the full date of birth)

Driving licence

Declaration from the head of an orphanage or child care home confirming the date of birth

Aadhaar, EPIC, PAN card, driving licence, and Pay Pension Order will only be accepted if they explicitly mention the full date of birth.

Address proof requirements

Applicants must also provide proof of address when applying for a passport. Accepted documents include:

Water, telephone (landline or post-paid mobile), or electricity bill

Income Tax Assessment Order

Election Commission Photo ID card

Proof of gas connection

Employer certificate on official letterhead (for employees of reputed companies)

Spouse’s passport copy (if the applicant's address matches that of the spouse)

Parent’s passport copy (for minors)

Aadhaar card

Rent agreement

Bank passbook from a scheduled public sector, private sector, or regional rural bank

The Passport Seva Online Portal notes that providing an Aadhaar card will speed up passport processing. Aadhaar is accepted as both proof of address and proof of photo identity for passport services.

What is a birth certificate?

A birth certificate in India includes details such as the full name of the person, parents' names, date of birth, place of birth, and gender. It serves as legal proof of identity, age, and citizenship. Under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, all births must be registered within 21 days. Late registrations attract a fine.

Documents needed to register a birth certificate

According to Jyoti Sharma, a Noida-based legal consultant, to obtain a birth certificate, the following documents are generally required:

Birth certificate from the hospital – an official document provided by the hospital where the birth took place

Statement of birth from the hospital or birthplace – confirms the details of the birth

Parents' marriage certificate – verifies the legal relationship between the parents and child

Parents' identification documents – valid proofs such as passports, driving licences, or Aadhaar cards

Aadhaar card – if available, serves as identity and residency proof for the parents

How to apply for a birth certificate

Offline application

1. Visit the local Registrar’s office

2. Fill out the birth registration form provided by the medical officer in charge

3. Submit the form along with supporting documents, including identity proof

4. Provide details of the birth, including date and place

5. Pay the required registration fee

6. The Registrar will verify the documents

7. Once approved, the birth certificate will be issued

Online application

1. Visit the official Birth and Death Registration website

2. Download and fill out the application form

3. Submit the form and documents at the local Registrar’s office

4. A confirmation email with an Application Reference Number will be sent

5. Track the application status online using the reference number

6. Once verified, the birth certificate will be delivered to the registered address