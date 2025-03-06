Change your EPF name easily, no documents required for Aadhaar-linked UAN

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has recently introduced significant simplifications in the process of updating member profiles. Under the revised procedure, EPFO members, whose Universal Account Number (UAN) has already been validated through Aadhaar, can now update their profile details independently without the need to upload supporting documents.

These details include name, date of birth, gender, nationality, father's or mother's name, marital status, spouse’s name, date of joining, and date of leaving. However, for cases where the UAN was obtained before October 1, 2017, employer certification will still be required to process updates.

READ: EPFO new rules: Rs 50,000 minimum benefit for short service tenure EPFO has emphasised that maintaining accurate personal data is crucial to ensure the efficient delivery of its services and to mitigate the risk of erroneous or fraudulent transactions. While a functionality for online correction of member details was already available— requiring the upload of documents and employer endorsement— the new simplifications aim to further reduce procedural complexities and expedite the process.

The move is expected to benefit millions of EPF members, making it easier to manage and update their personal information without unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles. By leveraging Aadhaar authentication, EPFO is ensuring a more efficient and reliable approach to member profile management, reinforcing its mission to improve user experience and security in financial transactions.

How to update your EPF profile details

Access the Unified Member Portal: Visit EPF Unified Portal.

Log in: Enter your Universal Account Number (UAN), password, and captcha to sign in.

Navigate to profile settings: Click on the 'manage' tab in the top menu.

Modify basic details: Select 'modify basic details' to update personal information such as name, date of birth, or gender.

Update and submit: Enter the correct details as per your Aadhaar card, ensuring they match your EPF records, then submit the request.

You can monitor the status of your update request in the 'track request' section on the portal.

What to do if your UAN is not seeded with Aadhaar?

As per EPFO FAQs on UAN, you can link your Universal Account Number (UAN) with Aadhaar without employer intervention using the following methods:

e-KYC portal: Visit the EPFO website and navigate to the ‘e-KYC Portal’ under the Online Services section on the homepage.

UMANG app: Use the e-KYC service available under the EPFO section in the UMANG mobile app to complete the Aadhaar linking process.