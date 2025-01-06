New Zealand cuts migrant work experience to 2 yrs: How Indians may benefit

Want to work in New Zealand? The country has reduced the work experience requirement for migrants from three years to two. This adjustment is expected to benefit Indian workers, who bring a wealth of skills to New Zealand's labour market. “This is a step towards simplifying access for skilled migrants while meeting employer demands,” said a spokesperson for Immigration New Zealand.

In addition to this change, New Zealand has introduced a range of updates to its visa and employment policies. These measures are designed to address labour shortages and attract skilled workers, offering enhanced opportunities for migrants, including many from India, who play a crucial role in the country's workforce.

Take a look at the New Zealand visa updates:

New pathways for seasonal workers

Two new visa options have been introduced for seasonal workers:

1. A three-year multi-entry visa for experienced seasonal workers.

2. A seven-month single-entry visa for lower-skilled workers.

These visas have been introduced so that New Zealand meets seasonal labour demands, particularly in industries like agriculture and horticulture.

Salary requirements modified

The median pay criterion for the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) and Specific Purpose Work Visa (SPWV) has been scrapped. Employers must now pay market rates based on the role and location but are no longer bound by a fixed salary benchmark.

Previously, employers had to meet a fixed median salary benchmark, regardless of the specific job or region. For example, if the median salary was set at NZ$27.76 per hour, employers had to pay at least that rate, even for roles in regions or industries where the local market rate was lower.

Now employers can offer salaries that match the actual market rate for the role and location. For instance, a hospitality employer in a smaller town where the average wage for kitchen staff is NZ$24 per hour can now offer that rate, as long as it is consistent with the local market, rather than being forced to meet the median pay threshold. This change makes it easier for employers to fill positions while maintaining fair pay.

For AEWV holders seeking to bring their children to New Zealand, the minimum income requirement remains unchanged at NZ$55,844 annually, a figure that has been in place since 2019.

Extended visa durations

The visa period for jobs classified under skill levels 4 or 5 by the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) has been extended from two to three years. For example, a farmworker or retail assistant, previously granted a two-year visa, can now stay for three years under the updated rules.

Current employees with two-year visas can apply for a one-year extension, provided they meet the criteria.

Skill levels 4 and 5 in ANZSCO refer to jobs that require lower levels of formal education and training. These roles often involve short-term on-the-job training or a high school qualification. For instance:

Skill level 4

Clerical and administrative roles:

Data entry operators

Call centre operators

Office assistants

Sales and service roles:

Retail sales assistants

Bar attendants

Tour guides

Technicians and trades assistants:

Food processing workers

Care workers and aides

Pharmacy assistants

Skill level 5

Labour-intensive roles:

Farm labourers

Factory workers

Kitchenhands

Service sector jobs:

Fast food workers

Cleaning staff

Shelf fillers

Basic operational roles:

Delivery drivers (small vehicles)

Couriers

Recycling workers

These roles often have fewer formal qualification requirements but may still demand relevant skills, experience, or certifications depending on the nature of the job.

Simplified recruitment and training rules

Previously, employers hiring for jobs classified under skill levels 4 or 5 were required to follow a 21-day recruitment period mandated by Work and Income. This meant they had to advertise job openings for at least three weeks before considering migrant workers. Under the new rules, this requirement has been removed. Employers now only need to show they have made genuine efforts to hire locally by advertising the job and interviewing suitable candidates.

From this year, accredited employers are exempt from completing Employment New Zealand’s online training modules. Immigration New Zealand will instead provide streamlined resources on employment rights.

Construction industry support

To tackle labour shortages in construction, the domestic workforce requirement has been lowered from 35 per cent to 15 per cent.

Interim work rights and student visa transitions

From April 2025, migrants transitioning from student or other work visas to AEWV will receive interim work rights. For example, an international student completing their studies and applying for an AEWV will be allowed to work while their visa application is being processed.

Post-study work visa benefit for Indian students

Indian students pursuing postgraduate studies in New Zealand are set to gain from changes to the Post Study Work Visa (PSWV). Those completing a Master’s degree following a Postgraduate Diploma can now work in New Zealand for up to three years. These revisions address concerns about losing work eligibility due to sequential qualifications.

Indians in New Zealand

The Indian community is the third-largest ethnic group in New Zealand. According to the 2023 Census, 292,092 individuals were identified as being of Indian descent, marking a 22% increase since 2018, according to official data. In 2001, the Indian population in New Zealand was approximately 65,000.

According to Figure.NZ, New Zealand's public data platform, by 2025-end, the Indian population in New Zealand is expected to reach approximately 328,800, with estimates ranging between 307,800 and 349,900, depending on various growth scenarios.