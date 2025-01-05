INSV Tarini sets sail for longest leg of global voyage with women officers

The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, crewed by two women Navy officers, set sail from Lyttelton Port, New Zealand, on Saturday (January 4) for the longest and "most arduous leg" of its global circumnavigation expedition. The two women officers part of the INSV Tarini crew are Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A. This endeavour, known as Navika Sagar Parikrama II, highlights India’s growing expertise in maritime exploration and underscores the courage and determination of its naval personnel, according to the Indian Navy spokesperson.

Earlier, the INSV Tarini reached Lyttelton on December 22, 2024 after completing the second leg of its journey, which began in Fremantle, Australia. This phase, spanning 28 days, tested the crew with challenging weather conditions. The expedition, undertaken by Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A, marks a historic “double-handed circumnavigation” of the globe, a feat demonstrating the Indian Navy's dedication to fostering adventure and resilience among its officers.

The Tarini crew was warmly welcomed by the Maori community in Lyttelton, who performed traditional ceremonies to mark the occasion. During their stay, the officers carried out essential repairs and maintenance in preparation for the next leg of their journey. This stretch, covering approximately 5,600 nautical miles (10,400 km), will take the vessel across the South Pacific Ocean, through the perilous Drake Passage, and around Cape Horn before arriving at Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands.

INSV Tarini: 'Weathering the storm'

The Southern Ocean, notorious for its extreme weather, will present formidable challenges to the team, with expected winds of 50-60 knots (90-110 km/h) and rough seas. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, in a message on December 31, praised the officers for their unwavering commitment, stating that their mission epitomises the adventurous spirit and resilience of the Indian Navy.

The expedition began on October 2, 2024, when the Tarini set off from Goa. The first leg, a 38-day voyage across the Indian Ocean, concluded at Fremantle, where the crew stopped from November 9 to 24. During their time in Lyttelton, the officers engaged with the Indian diaspora and hosted visitors onboard, including Christchurch City Councillor Victoria Henstock. The vessel's departure ceremony saw a significant turnout of Indians, with traditional blessings offered by the Maori community.