New Zealand eases Post-Study Work Visa rules: How Indians will gain

New Zealand has revised its Post-Study Work (PSW) visa policy, offering a more inclusive pathway for international students, particularly those from India. Immigration New Zealand (INZ) recently announced that students who complete a 30-week Postgraduate Diploma (PGDip) and progress directly to a Master's degree will now be eligible for the PSW visa. Previously, students transitioning to a Master's without completing the full duration of the 30-week PGDip were ineligible.

“Students who studied a PGDip for 30 weeks and immediately progressed to a Master’s degree, but were not enrolled in the Masters for 30 weeks, are now eligible to apply for a Post Study Work Visa (PSWV) based on their PGDip enrolment,” said INZ in a statement.

The change was welcomed by industry experts, who see it as a step towards making New Zealand a more attractive study destination. Manisha Zaveri, Joint Managing Director at Career Mosaic, explained: “New Zealand’s updated policy ensures that students completing a Master’s degree following a Postgraduate Diploma remain eligible for PSW visas. For example, a student pursuing a Postgraduate Diploma in Management and then a Master’s in Business Administration will now qualify for the PSW visa, where previously, they may have been excluded. This change provides a seamless pathway for students to enhance their qualifications without jeopardising their work rights.”

Industry professionals see it as a move that offers both clarity and inclusivity for international students.

"This policy will improve New Zealand's attractiveness as a study destination by offering greater clarity and inclusivity to international students," Zaveri added.

India’s growing role in New Zealand’s student market

More From This Section

India continues to play a crucial role in New Zealand’s international student market, with 11% of the total international enrolments in 2023 coming from Indian students. As the demand for higher education in New Zealand grows, experts predict this number could rise further.

Aritra Ghosal, Founder and Director of OneStep Global, believes New Zealand could see an increase in Indian students. “India currently represents 11% of total international enrolments in New Zealand, and with increasing interest, the country should target a sustainable growth rate of 15-20% annually from this region. This would contribute to the country’s educational export sector, improving economic growth,” Ghosal said.

New Zealand’s high-quality education and affordability

New Zealand has long been known for its high-quality education system, safe environment, and strong global reputation. With the recent changes to visa policies, it is poised to attract even more international talent. Sachin Jain, Country Manager at ETS India & South Asia, believes the updates will further strengthen New Zealand’s position as a top destination for students.

“New Zealand continues to be a wonderful study abroad destination. Updates such as aligning qualifications with New Zealand’s Green List and offering PSW visa eligibility to graduates in fields such as teaching and engineering will attract a diverse range of international talent,” Jain said.

For prospective students, however, there are a few things to consider before choosing New Zealand.

“Careful planning is key to making the most of what New Zealand offers,” said Mayank Maheshwari, Co-Founder & COO of University Living.

Costs and living expenses

New Zealand’s education costs are competitive compared to other study destinations. “Academic programmes in New Zealand are diverse and affordable compared to other study destinations. Bachelor’s degrees typically cost NZD 20,000–40,000 (Rs 10 lakh - 20 lakh approximately) annually, while postgraduate degrees range from NZD 20,000–45,000. PhD programs are particularly attractive, with international students paying local tuition rates of NZD 7,000–8,500 per year,” Maheshwari explained.

Students must also factor in living expenses, which can vary depending on location. “Living expenses in New Zealand range from NZD 20,000–27,000 annually, with accommodation costing NZD 800–1,200 per month, food NZD 400–600, and utilities NZD 150–200. Smaller cities like Dunedin are more affordable than major hubs like Auckland and Wellington. Students must also show proof of NZD 20,000 for living expenses (or NZD 17,000 for school years 1–13) as part of the visa application process,” Maheshwari added.

Growing interest from international students

In 2023, over 55,000 international students enrolled in higher education in New Zealand, with China contributing 35% of enrolments and India following with 11%. These numbers are expected to rise as more students seek post-study work opportunities in New Zealand.

“The affordability of education in New Zealand is a key factor—students can expect lower tuition fees compared to the US and UK, and the cost of living is manageable. Plus, the welcoming, safe, and multicultural environment ensures that students can thrive both academically and personally,” Maheshwari said.

New Zealand remains a top choice for Indian students

For Indian students, New Zealand remains an attractive option for those looking for high-quality education and career opportunities. The availability of scholarships, such as the New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA), and the clear post-study work visa system add to its appeal.

While other countries, like Canada, have tightened immigration policies, New Zealand's recent changes to its PSW visa policy may give it an edge over other destinations. “At a time when countries like Canada are tightening immigration policies, leading to a 70% drop in enrolments since 2021, alternatives like France, Germany, Ireland, and now New Zealand will gain traction,” said Zaveri.

Despite these advantages, some experts caution that students should consider their specific academic interests and career goals before making a decision. "Countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and Singapore also present great opportunities and should not be overlooked. Ultimately, the choice should depend on individual preferences and future aspirations,” Maheshwari said.

Meanwhile, visa rejection rates remain a concern some students. Data shows that Indian nationals face a rejection rate of 28%, second only to Pakistan, where 71% of applicants were denied visas. In October, New Zealand also increased visa fees and levies across nearly all categories. Student visa applicants saw the biggest change, with the fee rising from NZ$300 to NZ$485.