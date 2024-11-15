Watch: Maori MP rips Treaty Bill, performs a haka in NZ Parliament protest

New Zealand's Parliament witnessed an explosive session on Thursday when 22-year-old Te Pati Maori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, the youngest lawmaker in nearly two centuries, took centre stage. In a powerful display of protest, Maipi-Clarke ripped up a copy of the controversial Treaty Principles Bill and performed the traditional Maori haka, igniting a wave of support from fellow MPs and onlookers.

The protest, captured on video, has since gone viral, showcasing Maipi-Clarke’s defiant stance against a bill many deem divisive. The session, meant to discuss the Treaty Principles Bill, quickly descended into chaos as other MPs and gallery spectators joined Maipi-Clarke in performing the haka. Speaker Gerry Brownlee suspended the session and ordered the public gallery cleared, but the fiery protest had already sent shockwaves across the nation.

What is the Treaty Principles Bill?

The Treaty Principles Bill aims to reinterpret the foundational 1840 Treaty of Waitangi, which established the relationship between the British Crown and Maori tribes. While the treaty promised Maori the right to retain their lands and protect their interests, the bill seeks to extend these rights to all New Zealanders, a move critics argue undermines Maori sovereignty and risks racial discord.

Although the bill passed its first reading on Thursday, it has scant public support and faces significant backlash. Thousands of protesters are marching across the country, culminating in what is expected to be one of New Zealand’s largest demonstrations in Wellington next week.

A voice for the Maori people

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke’s bold actions in Parliament align with her growing reputation as a fierce advocate for Maori rights. Representing Te Pati Maori, she made history not only as the youngest MP but also as one of the most vocal critics of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s conservative government, which has faced accusations of dismantling Maori rights.

Maipi-Clarke’s activism has earned her widespread recognition, including being listed among five alternative “preferred Prime Minister” candidates in a recent poll. Her rise to prominence began during her maiden speech in Parliament, where she performed the haka, symbolising her commitment to Maori values and resistance against policies she views as regressive.

Political tensions rise

The controversial bill has deepened rifts within New Zealand’s political landscape. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, though publicly opposing the bill, allowed his party to vote in favour during its first reading to honour a political agreement with ACT Party leader David Seymour.

Seymour, the bill’s author, has argued that the Treaty’s principles create division by granting Maori distinct rights. “No law or court has ever defined these principles conclusively,” Seymour said, claiming his bill addresses this “silence.”

Critics, however, have slammed the move as political opportunism. Willie Jackson, a veteran Maori lawmaker, fiercely condemned Seymour in Parliament, accusing him of trying to divide the nation. Rawiri Waititi, a fellow Te Pati Maori MP, warned that supporting the bill equates to complicity in harming Māori communities.

Protest shakes New Zealand Parliament

The session reached a fever pitch when Maipi-Clarke’s haka protest began. Opposition MPs and spectators joined in, creating a deafening roar that temporarily halted proceedings. Attempts by Speaker Gerry Brownlee to restore order failed, leading to the suspension of Maipi-Clarke and two other lawmakers for the day.

The live broadcast of the session was cut as opponents approached Seymour’s seat, reflecting the unprecedented tension surrounding the bill.

What’s next?

The bill will now proceed to a public submission phase, where Seymour hopes to rally support. However, with thousands of protesters set to converge on Wellington and mounting criticism from Maori leaders, its future remains uncertain.

The Treaty of Waitangi has long symbolised New Zealand’s commitment to bicultural partnership, but this latest political storm underscores the challenges of reconciling historical promises with contemporary governance.