New Zealand eases visa rules for Indians amid global immigration crackdown

Even as countries like Canada, Australia, and the UK tighten visa processes, New Zealand has brought relief to Indian job seekers and migrants with a series of reforms set to take effect in 2025. These changes simplify hiring processes for employers and relax requirements for prospective workers, making New Zealand a more accessible destination.

What’s changing?

1. No more median wage requirement

"Previously, employers had to pay at least the median wage to hire foreign workers. This requirement is being removed, giving employers more flexibility when hiring. They still need to offer competitive salaries, but this change makes it easier for them to find workers," said Manoj Dharmani, CEO of DUDigital Global.

2. Less work experience needed

The work experience requirement is being reduced from three years to two years. This opens doors for many skilled Indian workers who have less experience but are qualified for jobs in New Zealand.

3. Longer visa durations

Workers in roles categorised as skill levels 4 or 5 will now receive visas valid for three years instead of two, giving migrants more time to adjust and settle.

4. New seasonal worker visas

Two new visa options will be introduced:

a. A three-year multi-entry visa for experienced seasonal workers.

b. A seven-month single-entry visa for lower-skilled seasonal workers.

5. Work rights while waiting

From April 2025, workers transitioning from another visa to the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) will be permitted to work while their application is processed, reducing disruptions in employment.

6. Faster recruitment process

Employers hiring for skill levels 4 or 5 will no longer need to wait 21 days after advertising a job to recruit someone from overseas. Advertising and interviewing remain necessary but can now be conducted more swiftly.

Skill levels 4 and 5 in ANZSCO refer to jobs that require lower levels of formal education and training. These roles often involve short-term on-the-job training or a high school qualification.

7. Income requirement for bringing children

Migrants wishing to bring their children must earn at least NZ$55,844 per year, ensuring they can support their families in New Zealand.

How Indian job seekers can benefit

"According to the 2023 census, over 290,000 Indian individuals live and work in New Zealand. However, ongoing labour shortages have created hurdles for job seekers and migrants. These visa changes aim to ease those challenges," said Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com.

According to Figure.NZ, New Zealand's public data platform, by 2025-end, the Indian population in New Zealand is expected to reach approximately 328,800, with estimates ranging between 307,800 and 349,900, depending on various growth scenarios.

Dharmani believes the changes will significantly help skilled Indian workers. "With fewer requirements around work experience and wages, it’ll now be easier for skilled Indian workers to get jobs in New Zealand. Longer visas mean more stability, allowing migrants time to build their careers. The ability to work while waiting for a visa decision and quicker hiring processes make it easier for migrants to find jobs," he said.

Dharmani added, "These reforms show that New Zealand is keen on attracting skilled workers and addressing labour shortages."

Shekhawat echoed this, saying, "With these reforms, New Zealand is sure to become a top choice for study-abroad aspirants, offering growth and career advancements."

Measures introduced by Canada, Australia, UK to curb immigration

Here are some recent changes introduced by Canada, the UK, and Australia regarding immigration for workers, which have raised challenges for Indian migrants:

Canada

In October 2024, Canada announced a reduction in its immigration targets, lowering the planned intake for new permanent residents from 500,000 to 395,000 for 2025. Further cuts are planned, with the target set at 380,000 for 2026 and 365,000 for 2027. This shift is intended to address housing shortages and ease the pressure on social services but significantly narrows opportunities for prospective immigrants, including Indian workers.

Additionally, on August 28, 2024, Canada ended its pandemic-era policy allowing visitors to apply for work permits from within the country. Now, applicants must submit their work permit applications from outside Canada and activate their permits at the border. This change has added a layer of complexity for Indian workers seeking to enter the Canadian job market.

United Kingdom

In January 2024, the UK raised the minimum salary threshold for its Skilled Worker Visa. For most roles, applicants now need to show an annual income of £26,200 or £10.75 per hour, up from £25,600. For shortage occupation roles, the threshold rose from £20,480 to £23,040. These increases make it more challenging for Indian workers applying for lower-paying jobs.

The UK also removed certain roles from its shortage occupation list in mid-2024, including some healthcare and IT jobs, subjecting these positions to stricter visa criteria and higher fees. This limits the pathways available to Indian professionals in these sectors.

Australia

Australia implemented several changes in 2024-2025 that impact Indian workers. Visa application fees were doubled for many work visa categories in July 2024, with the subclass 482 Temporary Skill Shortage visa fee rising from AUD 1,265 to AUD 2,500. This increase adds a financial burden to applicants.

From February 2025, Australia also introduced stricter English language requirements for work visas. Applicants now need higher scores on proficiency tests like IELTS and PTE for skilled migration streams. Furthermore, a new cap was introduced in August 2024, limiting the intake of temporary workers in industries such as agriculture and construction to 180,000 per year.

These changes reflect efforts by Canada, the UK, and Australia to prioritise domestic concerns but have made immigration processes more restrictive for Indian workers.