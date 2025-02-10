New Zealand Golden Visa: English requirement dropped to lure rich investors

Do you want to live and work in New Zealand? The country is simplifying its so-called “golden visa” programme, including removing an English language requirement, to attract wealthy immigrants and boost economic recovery.

From April 1, the Active Investor Plus visa will be streamlined into two categories, while the range of acceptable investments will be broadened, immigration minister Erica Stanford said Sunday in Auckland. Along with scrapping the language test, other changes include adjusting the required time investors must spend in the country.

After a recession in 2024, the government is looking to take advantage of falling interest rates to improve economic performance but has acknowledged a shortfall in available capital. It has been reworking foreign investment regulations, establishing a single agency to act as a central contact for overseas fund managers, and relaxing rules to allow visitors to work remotely in the hope of attracting highly skilled individuals to settle permanently.

“Capital is highly mobile and in an increasingly complex world, people are looking for a safe and stable country to do business,” Stanford said. “We are now making our investor visa simpler and more flexible to incentivise investors to choose New Zealand as a destination.”

The Active Investor Plus visa had previously been successful in attracting wealthy individuals, bringing in an average of NZ$1 billion ($570 million) a year. However, interest dropped significantly after rule changes in late 2022. Just 43 applications have been fully approved since then, representing NZ$545 million in nominated investment funds, according to Immigration New Zealand. The actual amount transferred into the country was much lower, the government said.

The new programme will have two categories

Growth, or higher risk: Requires a minimum investment of NZ$5 million over three years, either directly into businesses or through managed funds. Visa holders must spend just 21 days in New Zealand.

Balanced, or mixed risk: Requires a minimum investment of NZ$10 million over five years into bonds, stocks, new property developments, or existing commercial and industrial property. Visa holders must spend at least 105 days in the country, though this period can be reduced by investing above the minimum requirement.

By offering an option for lower-risk investors, the programme will appeal to a broader group rather than just those willing to take high financial risks, Stanford said. She added that early consultation with the industry had already generated substantial interest from potential applicants.

New Zealand is loosening its investor visa rules as several other countries are tightening theirs. Spain will end its golden visa programme on April 3, while the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Greece and Malta have either discontinued or made their schemes more restrictive.

Australia has effectively scrapped its Significant Investor visa, which required a minimum investment of A$5 million ($3 million). The government said the scheme had been misused by wealthy individuals who invested in property and financial assets without making a meaningful contribution to productive parts of the economy.

Changes to the Active Investor Plus visa from April 1, 2025

1. Introducing two simplified investment categories — Growth and Balanced

2. Minimum investment amount of NZ$5 million (Rs 24 crore) for Growth category investors and NZ$10 million (Rs 49 crore) for Balanced category investors

3. Broadened scope of acceptable investments for Balanced category to include bond and property (new residential, new/existing commercial or industrial developments) investments

4. Fewer immigration requirements for migrants who choose more active investments (such as time required to be spent in New Zealand)

5. Reduced timeframe for Growth and Balanced category visa holders to make their investments in New Zealand; both categories must complete investments within six months of their approval in principle, with the option to apply for a six-month extension

6. Removal of the English language requirement

Length of stay: Indefinitely

Cost: From NZD $27,470 (Rs 13 lakh)

Processing time: Approval in principle: 80% within seven months

With this visa, you can:

Live, work and study in New Zealand

Include your partner and dependent children aged 24 and under in your visa application

Apply for permanent residence after four years of keeping your funds in New Zealand

Points to note:

< If New Zealand approves your application in principle, you will have six months to transfer and invest your funds in New Zealand.

< After approval in principle, you can apply for a work visa to enter New Zealand and arrange the transfer and investment of your funds. If your partner wants to accompany you, they will need to apply for their own visitor visa. Your dependent children can apply for student visas.

Further details will be published in early March, according to INZ.