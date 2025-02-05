Singapore sees 21% rise in tourists; Indians, Chinese among top visitors

Singapore recorded a 21% increase in international visitor arrivals last year, reaching 16.5 million, the highest number since the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in a statement on Tuesday. Indians were among the top travellers. The board expects the number to rise further in 2025.

Arrivals are forecast to be between 17 million and 18.5 million in 2025, bringing the country closer to its 2019 peak of 19.1 million visitors.

"The consistent growth rates reflect an upward demand and the diversification of Singapore's appeal, attracting various types of travellers, from leisure to business and families to milestone travellers," said Markus Tan, regional director for India, Middle East, South Asia and Africa at the STB.

According to STB data, the top three markets for visitor arrivals were:

Mainland China: 3.08 million

Indonesia: 2.49 million

India: 1.20 million

Other markets, including Japan, Taiwan, the UK, and the US, also saw year-on-year growth.

Tourist spending set to reach record levels

Tourist spending in 2024 is expected to be at the higher end of the STB’s forecast of S$27.5 billion to S$29.0 billion ($20.3 billion to $21.4 billion). Visitors spent $22.4 billion over the first nine months of 2023. If the projection holds, it would surpass the pre-pandemic record of $27.7 billion in 2019.

Mainland China, Indonesia, and India were the top sources of visitors last year, while travellers from mainland China, Indonesia, and Australia accounted for the highest spending, the STB said.

Changi Airport’s international seat capacity exceeded 41 million, marking a 98% recovery compared to 2019 levels.

Tan attributed the growth to Singapore’s 30-day mutual visa exemption with mainland China and improvements in air connectivity.

Why do Indian travellers eye Singapore?

In December 2024, Markus Tan and Renjie Wong, STB’s area director for India (Mumbai), South Asia, Middle East & Africa, discussed the rising number of Indian visitors and upcoming tourism initiatives with Business Standard.

"Singapore’s appeal to Indian travellers has been bolstered by strong connectivity and a wide range of experiences catering to different visitor preferences," said Tan.

Key factors include:

Air connectivity: Singapore has 17 direct air routes from major Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, as well as Tier 2 cities like Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Trivandrum. Around 280 weekly flights operate between the two countries.

New attractions: Post-pandemic offerings such as the Museum of Ice Cream, with interactive exhibits like a banana split swing and a rainbow sprinkles pool, have drawn interest from various traveller demographics.

Proximity: Flight times of 3.5 to 5 hours from most Indian cities make Singapore a convenient travel destination.

A packed calendar of events and concerts contributed to tourism growth, making Singapore an attractive destination year-round. Family-friendly attractions in various precincts helped drive visitor arrivals and spending across tourism and related industries.

The country also continued to host major MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) events, while the cruise sector saw highlights such as maiden calls and homeporting ships.

"We are optimistic about continuing this growth in 2025," said Tan.

When asked about visa-free entry for Indian travellers, Tan said, "Singapore already offers a streamlined visa process. Indian travellers can generally obtain visas within 3 to 5 business days through more than 100 authorised agents. Options include multi-entry visas valid for 30 days or up to a year."

He added that while global destinations are relaxing visa policies, Singapore continues to explore ways to improve accessibility, including e-visas and shorter processing times.

India-Singapore relations in focus for 2025

The year 2025 marks 60 years of diplomatic ties between India and Singapore.

"To celebrate the deep cultural connections between the two countries, STB is launching a series of consumer and trade-facing initiatives, leveraging the increased visibility of Singapore in the Indian market to drive tourism marketing and business outcomes," Tan said.

Melissa Ow, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in a press release, "As we look back at 2024, as well as our achievements over the last 60 years, tourism has contributed to the economy, reinforcing our international reputation and providing more lifestyle options for visitors and residents. Our Tourism 2040 roadmap will guide our efforts to drive the next phase of quality tourism growth for Singapore. This will ensure Singapore continues to thrive as a world-class destination that meets the needs of the evolving global traveller.”