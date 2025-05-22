Not startups, nor stocks: Expert explains how rich are building wealth

Rich Indians are increasing their wealth through a low-risk real estate play that has little to do with the stock market or startups. According to real estate advisor Aishwarya Shrikapoor, the strategy used by high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), can turn Rs 5 crore into Rs 12-14 crore in seven to 10 years.

Kapoor, in her Threads account, outlined a “rotation strategy” used by seasoned investors to multiply wealth by leveraging early-stage real estate projects and commercial assets.

Get in early

Kapoor says the first move is to enter branded under-construction residential projects two or three years before possession.

Why this matters:

Early pricing is 20-25 per cent lower than market rates at possession, according to Kapoor.

Payments follow staggered models like 10:30:30:30, reducing financial pressure.

No EMIs or loan interest in most cases.

A developer’s branding handles promotion and trust-building.

Price appreciation typically kicks in by the third year.

ALSO READ | Jewels, jets, private clubs: What India's ultra-rich are investing in now “This isn’t just buying a flat—it’s a time-leveraged bet,” she says.

Flip or lease near completion

By the time the project nears delivery, Kapoor notes that property values usually appreciate by 25-40 per cent. This is when investors have two key options:

Sell and pocket the gains.

Or lease the property for a 5-7 per cent rental yield, especially if it's a branded project with high demand.

“This is the stage when HNIs and NRIs enter for safety. Seasoned investors exit,” she writes.

The capital from this sale or lease is then rotated into another early-stage project.

Switch to commercial for cash flow

Once investors have built a base through residential flips, many move into commercial assets. Kapoor lists these options:

Shop-cum-office units (SCOs) with pre-leased guarantees.

Retail/office real estate offering 6-9 per cent rental yield.

Strategic land parcels in growth corridors like Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and NH-8.

ALSO READ | Where rich live in USA: New York tops, but Scottsdale leads wealth boom At this stage, “they’re not buying for living—they’re building a machine,” she says.

Rotate and compound

By repeating this cycle three of four times over 7-10 years, investors compound their capital without relying on volatile equity markets. The key, Kapoor emphasizes, is:

Entering early

Exiting at the right time

Avoiding emotional attachment

Keeping inventory liquid

According to her, this simple yet effective strategy can turn Rs 5 crore into Rs 12-14 crore, with no startup risk, no regulatory hurdles, and no need for large teams.