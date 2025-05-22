Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SCSS vs NSC vs Debt Funds: Which fixed-income option is the best in 2025?

SCSS vs NSC vs Debt Funds: Which fixed-income option is the best in 2025?

If you value liquidity and tax deferral, debt mutual funds-especially short-duration or target maturity options-are worth considering.

savings
savings
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
When it comes to generating stable, tax-efficient returns, investors in India often find themselves torn between traditional savings instruments like the Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme (SCSS) and the National Savings Certificate (NSC), or newer, more market-linked options like debt mutual funds.
 
With interest rates, tax rules, and inflation all evolving, how do these options compare today? More importantly, which one should you pick based on your needs?
 
The Contenders: What are they?
Value Research explains all the small saving schemes that will let you lock in current interest rates? 
Source for chart: Valu Research Team

Also Read

Debt mutual funds bleed in March: All 16 categories record net outflows

Premium

Debt fund outlook: Choice of fund class must match horizon, risk appetite

Premium

Credit risk funds: Evaluate if incremental return justifies the risk

Premium

MF industry leverage fund-of-fund route to create debt alternative

Bank of India Money Market Fund NFO opens today; check key features here

 
Fixed-rate small saving schemes vs debt mutual funds
 
Fixed-rate small saving schemes vs debt mutual funds. Source: Value Research
1. SCSS (Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme)
For: Individuals aged 60 and above
Interest Rate (April–June 2025): 8.2% p.a. (paid quarterly)
Tenure: 5 years (extendable by 3 years)
 
Tax Benefits:
Eligible for Section 80C deduction (up to Rs 1.5 lakh)
Interest is taxable, but TDS is applicable if interest exceeds Rs 50,000/year
 
Best for: Retirees seeking regular income with government guarantee
 
2. NSC (National Savings Certificate)
For: Any Indian citizen
Interest Rate (April–June 2025): 7.7% p.a. (compounded annually, paid at maturity)
Tenure: 5 years
Tax Benefits:
Principal qualifies for Section 80C
Interest is taxable, but reinvested interest (except final year) also qualifies for Section 80C
Best for: Conservative investors with a 5-year horizon, who don’t need regular income
 
3. Debt Mutual Funds
For: Investors of all ages
Returns: 6–8% on average, can be higher/lower depending on type
Taxation (Post-2023 rules):
 
Gains taxed at slab rate (no LTCG benefit)
No Section 80C benefit
Indexation benefit abolished for debt funds
 
Best for: Investors seeking liquidity and diversification, with some risk tolerance
 
Comparative Snapshot
 
Which one should you choose?
For Senior Citizens:
Value Research recommends SCSS
 
Why: It offers high assured returns and quarterly payouts, ideal for retirees needing regular income.
 
 Example: Mrs. Rani, 65, invests Rs 15 lakh in SCSS. She earns Rs 30,750 every quarter, providing her with predictable income while her capital remains safe.
 
For Salaried Taxpayers Saving for 5 Years:
Choose: NSC
 
Why: If you want a fixed return and tax savings under 80C but don’t need liquidity, NSC fits the bill.
 
Example: Sanjay, 35, wants a tax-saving investment but already maxes out EPF and PPF. He invests ₹1.5 lakh in NSC. In 5 years, he gets back ₹2.2 lakh, earning steady compounded returns without taking any market risk.
 
For Working Professionals with Moderate Risk Appetite:
Choose: Debt Mutual Funds
 
Why: If you value liquidity and want to diversify with dynamic returns, debt funds (like low duration, short-term, or corporate bond funds) are suitable.
 
 Example: Priya, 40, keeps ₹5 lakh in a corporate bond fund yielding 7.2%. She holds it for 2 years and exits without penalty when she needs the money for her child’s school admission.
 
Caution: Tax rules have changed 
Post-April 2023, debt funds lost their long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax benefit and indexation advantage. Now, all gains — even after 3 years — are taxed as per slab rate. This reduces their edge over traditional instruments, especially for those in the highest tax bracket (30%).
 
Tip: Tax-aware investors in higher brackets should lean toward SCSS or NSC unless they need liquidity.
 
There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. Your life stage, income needs, tax bracket, and risk appetite should drive the decision. As per Value Research:
 
  • Go for SCSS if you're a senior citizen and want income + safety
  •  Choose NSC if you're a conservative saver aiming for tax benefits
  •  Pick debt funds if you value flexibility and want market-linked growth
  • Smart strategy? Use a combination of all three. For instance:
  • SCSS for income
  • NSC for safe growth
  • Debt funds for liquidity and diversification
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Unlimited health cover is helpful, but ensure your plan has these features

ITR-U changes:Fix tax return errors of up to 4 years but with extra charges

Thinking of a partial EPF withdrawal? Here's a step-by-step guide

Do NRIs have to file tax returns in India: What's the rule and process

Govt workers retiring a day before hike to get notional increment: Centre

Topics :Debt Funds

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story