Now, Indians, 96 others can get Indonesia e-Visa on Arrival via VFS Global

VFS Global will offer a new e-Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) service for Indian citizens and 96 other nationalities starting from December 2024. The service is part of Indonesia’s efforts to boost tourism and investment by simplifying visa procedures.

The Directorate General of Immigration under Indonesia’s Ministry of Law and Human Rights on Monday partnered with VFS Global to streamline the visa application process. "The goal is to make travel to Indonesia easier for visitors, thereby encouraging tourism and investments in the country," according to visa provider. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Indonesia is a very popular destination for travellers across the globe, and we are excited to unveil a service that will make their visa application process quicker, simpler and much more convenient,” said Zubin Karkaria, CEO of VFS Global.

What does the new e-VoA service offer?

The e-Visa on Arrival service will allow travellers to apply for their visa online, reducing time spent at the airport. The service is expected to cover both tourist and business travellers. VFS Global will provide multilingual support through email and live assistance in seven languages, including English, Mandarin, and Arabic, to help customers navigate the process.

Travellers can seek assistance in the following languages:

English

Mandarin

Japanese

Korean

Arabic

German

French

Director General of Immigration, Silmy Karim, said: “In our collaboration with VFS Global, we aim to effectively contribute to increasing the arrival of foreigners, taking into account the network and digital platform owned by our partners.”

Visa options available for Indian citizens

Indian citizens planning to visit Indonesia have various visa options, depending on the nature and length of their stay. Here are the different types of visas available:

Transit visa

— Valid for 14 days from arrival

— Suitable for those passing through Indonesia en route to another destination

Visit visa

— Required for tourism, business, or socioeconomic exchanges

— Valid for 60 days, with possible extensions

Visa for limited stay

— For those visiting for work, investment, or family purposes

— Requires approval from the Directorate General of Immigration

Diplomatic visa

— Available for individuals holding diplomatic or service passports

— Valid for six months, with official letters required for approval

Visa on arrival

— Allows Indian travellers to obtain a visa upon arrival in Indonesia

— Valid for 30 days and extendable under specific circumstances

— Applicable for tourism, family visits, conferences, and cultural exchanges

Tourist visa options

Tourist visas for Indonesia come in various forms, depending on the length of stay and the purpose of the visit. Key options include:

Type B1 — 30 days

— Stay: Up to 30 days, extendable for another 30 days

— Cost: Rp500,000 (Rs 2,557)

— Requirements: Valid passport, outbound ticket from Indonesia

Type D1 (1 year)

— Stay: Up to 60 days per entry

— Cost: IDR 3,000,000 (Rs 15,344)

— Requirements: Valid passport, proof of living expenses, supporting documents

Type D1 (2 years)

— Stay: Up to 60 days per entry

— Cost: IDR 6,000,000 (Rs 30,689)

— Requirements: Similar to Type D1 (1 Year)

Type D1 (5 years)

— Stay: Up to 60 days per entry

— Cost: IDR 15,000,000 (Rs 76,723)

— Requirements: Similar to Type D1 (1 Year)

Indonesia’s tourism goals for 2024

Indonesia hopes to welcome 14 million visitors by the end of 2024, building on the 9.92 million arrivals recorded between January and August 2024. To help achieve this, VFS Global has partnered with Emirates, making the e-Visa on Arrival service easier for Emirates passengers.

Dedicated counters have been set up in key locations such as Dubai, Mumbai, and Shanghai to facilitate the e-VoA process, with another centre planned to open in Australia soon.