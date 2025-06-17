NPCI's new rules speed up UPI: How it impacts your daily transactions

UPI transactions should become faster starting this week after the organisation that manages the digital payments system asked member banks and payment service providers to reduce response time for key processes.

Request pay (debit and credit):

Response time cut from 30 seconds to 15 seconds

Check transaction status:

Must be resolved within 10 seconds, down from 30 seconds

“With 15-second UPI processing, payments will now be faster and more reliable, a win-win for India’s 350 million users,” says Sarika Shetty, chief executive officer & co-founder, RentenPe. “This will ease load during peak hours, improve gateway efficiency, and encourage more people to choose UPI over IMPS or NEFT, especially as UPI expands into rural areas and global markets.”

These changes apply across multiple stakeholders, including payer and payee Payment Service Providers, banks, and apps.

Must be processed within 8 seconds, earlier limit was 10 seconds

ALSO READ | UPI to get faster; Daily caps on usage roll out from July 31 NPCI recorded over 18.6 billion transactions in May 2025 alone, as UPI continues to grow, improving speed and reliability becomes critical.

What banks and apps must do:

NPCI has asked all UPI participants to upgrade their systems to comply with the new response time. They must also ensure that these changes don’t increase the number of technical declines (failures due to system issues).

With this move, NPCI is clearly signalling its focus on streamlining the digital payment experience, especially as UPI expands into offline, credit, and international use cases.