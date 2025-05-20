O3+ Cosmetics founder Vineet Kapur buys Vasant Vihar bungalow for Rs 72 cr

In yet another high-value residential property deals of South Delhi, Vineet Kapur, founder of skincare brand O3+ Cosmetics, and his wife Sonia Kapur have purchased a sprawling bungalow in Vasant Vihar, one of Delhi’s most exclusive addresses, for a whopping Rs 72 crore, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix - a real estate data analytics firm.

According to official registration documents, the property — House No. F-9/6, Vasant Vihar — spans approximately 6,160 sq. ft. and was bought from Dilip Pathak. The transaction, registered on April 3, 2025, attracted a stamp duty of Rs 1.8 crore.

Earlier this month, Eleannt Enterprises acquired a 1,280-square yard plot in Vasant Vihar for Rs 95 crore, highlighting the limited availability and high demand for land in the area, where builders seek plots for constructing multi-story buildings.

Additionally the South Delhi-based real estate firm paid Rs 6.65 crore to the tax authorities through stamp duty and corporation taxes.

The Vasant Vihar area has long been a magnet for high-net-worth individuals, business leaders, and diplomats. Real estate transactions above Rs 50 crore are increasingly rare, making this deal notable in both value and profile.

Finding a plot in South Delhi is rare and multiple builders are always on the lookout for such plots to construct four floors and sell them independently.

Earlier this year, Golden Growth Fund (GGF) acquired a Neeti Bagh land parcel in South Delhi where the development potential would generate Rs. 100 crore from boutique apartment sales targeting HNIs/UHNIs.

South Delhi has around 18,500 privately owned residential plots, categorised as A, B, C and others by MCD, with current market value of Rs 5.65 lakh crore, presenting a huge opportunity for project development.

The average price of plots in Category A colonies range from Rs 7-15 lakh per sq. yd. while the average price in Category B colonies range from Rs 6-12 lakh per sq. yd. Launched in 2005 by cosmetology expert and entrepreneur Vineet Kapur, O3+ has grown from a single professional skincare line into a thriving beauty powerhouse—all without a rupee of venture capital. As a fully bootstrapped brand, O3+ now houses over seven independent labels under its umbrella, offering targeted solutions for everything from acne to ageing. What sets it apart isn’t just its cutting-edge, tech-led products or paraben-free, cruelty-free philosophy—it’s the way it puts beauticians, not celebrities, at the heart of its brand.