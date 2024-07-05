Opportunity for Indian students: Apply for US internships via this portal

Good news for Indian students! The Consulate General of India (CGI) in New York has launched a dedicated platform for you to find internship opportunities at companies in the United States.

And it doesn't end here. The portal also provides information about experts offering psychological and healthcare advice to Indian students. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Here's what the consulate said in its X post: "As part of the initiative to support Indian students in its jurisdiction, India in New York has developed a platform for Indian Students to find internship opportunities at companies in the USA."

"Several Indian and American companies and organisations have agreed to consider deserving Indian students for internship opportunities," it added.

The social media post also advised students to apply directly to the companies as per the details provided in the portal. "Students are advised to apply directly to the companies as per the details provided in the portal. It may please be noted that the Consulate has no role in selection for internship nor is it responsible for the same," it said.

Eligibility

"The initiative to assist Indian students studying in the northeastern United States," said Crimson Education, "will assist Indian students with internship opportunities, legal referrals, and access to medical professionals."

More From This Section

Sectors for internships

Students can explore the following sectors for internships:

- Information Technology (IT)

- Investment banking

- Automotive

- Finance

- Pharmaceuticals

- Non-profit organisations

- Law firms

- Advisory firms

- Payment-technology

- Technology

- Artificial intelligence

- Aviation

- Banking

- Public services

- Online service providers

- Hotel sector

- Multinational corporations

- Government agencies

- Healthcare

- Science & technology

- Software firms

How to apply for internships

1. Visit the portal [here](https://indiainnewyork.gov.in/job/index).

2. Select the category you want to explore for internships.

3. The category will lead you to companies offering internships.

4. Click on ‘apply here’ for your desired company.

5. Fill in details like your name, contact number, email ID, university name, course name, and course start year.

6. Click on apply.

7. Once your application is submitted, you will get a confirmation mail from CGI.

8. Click on the link and explore the internships offered by the company of your choice and apply.

Legal and medical referrals available

Besides internships, this portal also provides information about experts offering psychological and healthcare advice to Indian students.

CGI has partnered with "renowned attorneys" who have agreed to offer assistance to Indian citizens facing legal issues. "Members of the community may reach out to the attorneys directly with the Consulate General's reference," the Consulate advised. "It may please be noted that this initiative is aimed at assisting the Indian community and that the Consulate does not hold any responsibility for the outcome of the case."

In addition to legal aid, the Consulate has partnered with doctors who can provide mental health services, including psychiatry counselling, to Indian students. Telemedicine consultations are also an option for those who need them.

The Consulate General of India in New York serves the states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Indian students constitute more than 25 per cent of the over one million foreign students studying in the United States.

According to the Open Doors Report (ODR), the number of international students from India to the United States increased by 35 per cent and resulted in an all-time high of 268,923 students in the academic year 2022-23.