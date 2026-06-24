OPS benefit extended to compassionate appointees hired after 2004: Details

The government has expanded the scope of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) by allowing a section of compassionate ground appointees, who joined government service after January 1, 2004, to opt for the old pension benefits.

The decision provides relief to employees whose job applications were submitted before the rollout of the National Pension System (NPS), but whose appointments were delayed.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), through an office memorandum dated June 22, said the date of application for compassionate appointment will be treated as the deciding factor for pension eligibility.

This means family members who applied for compassionate appointment on or before December 31, 2003, but received appointment orders after January 1, 2004, can now be considered under the pension rules applicable to the old pension framework.

Why the government changed the rule The issue arose because compassionate appointments often involve delays. Unlike regular recruitment, these appointments are provided to eligible family members of deceased government employees to offer financial support to the family. The NPS replaced OPS for central government employees joining service on or after January 1, 2004. However, some employees argued that their eligibility should be linked to the date they applied for the job rather than the date they finally joined, as the delay was not under their control. The DoPPW said a proposal was received to extend OPS coverage to compassionate appointees by applying the principle of its earlier order dated March 3, 2023.

The demand was also raised by the staff side during the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery) meeting held in February 2025. After consultations with the Department of Expenditure and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the government decided that the application date would be considered the “crucial date,” provided the applicant was eligible at the time of applying. Who will get OPS benefit now? The benefit will apply to compassionate ground appointees who meet these conditions: • The applicant had submitted the compassionate appointment application on or before December 31, 2003.

• The applicant was eligible for consideration when the application was made. • The appointment happened after January 1, 2004. The government order states that eligible family members who applied on or before December 31, 2003, “shall be considered under CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021” by the concerned ministries and departments. All central government ministries and departments have been asked to implement these instructions in applicable cases. OPS vs NPS: What is the difference? Under OPS, government employees receive a fixed pension after retirement. The pension is generally linked to the employee’s last drawn salary, with dearness relief added separately.

The NPS, introduced for central government employees joining from January 1, 2004, works differently. It is a market-linked defined contribution system where retirement benefits depend on contributions made during service and investment performance. The shift from OPS to NPS was aimed at reducing the government’s long-term pension liability. While OPS provides a defined benefit, NPS places greater focus on accumulated retirement savings. Will this mean OPS restoration for all government employees? No. The latest decision is limited to compassionate ground appointees who meet the eligibility criteria. The government has not announced a general restoration of OPS for all employees covered under NPS. In Parliament, the finance ministry had earlier stated that there is no proposal under consideration to bring back OPS for central government employees covered under NPS or the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).