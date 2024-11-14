Pacific Paradise: Nauru launches citizenship by Investment for world's rich

Nauru, a small, peaceful island nation located in the central Pacific Ocean, which is renowned for its unique charm and close-knit community, is setto launch its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program starting today. This new initiative is expected to attract wealthy investors and high-net-worth individuals from around the world, offering them the opportunity to acquire Nauruan citizenship in exchange for a substantial financial investment.

Historically celebrated for its valuable phosphate resources, Nauru is now focused on building a secure future for its people through sustainable development. Successful applicants can benefit from a safe second citizenship and increased global mobility, while contributing to the enhancement of the island’s infrastructure, economic growth, climate resilience, and the overall welfare of its citizens.

The Nauru Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program offers a straightforward pathway to citizenship through a direct contribution to the Treasury Fund of Nauru.

Main applicant requirements:

A minimum age of 18 years

A clean personal background

Proof of the source of funds

Contribution

USD 105,000 for a single applicant

USD 110,000 for a family of two–four members

USD 115,000 for a family of five or more members

USD 15,000 for each additional sibling of the main applicant or their spouse

Application fee

USD 25,000 for a single applicant

USD 27,500 for a family of two–four members

USD 30,000 for a family of five or more members

Due diligence fee

USD 10,000 for the main applicant

USD 7,500 per additional family member aged 16 or older (spouse, sibling, child, or qualifying adult dependent)

Passport fee

USD 500 per passport, to be paid to the Nauru Government

Applicants undergo thorough due diligence checks and are required to attend an interview. Upon approval, applicants make the required contribution, take the Oath of Allegiance to Nauru, and receive their certificate of citizenship and Nauruan passport.

Benefits include visa-free access to key countries, including strategic destinations such as Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore and the UK. Additionally, all contributions support vital climate resilience projects in Nauru.

The programme offers a streamlined path to citizenship, with processing times of just three to four months. Investors can secure Nauruan citizenship through a contribution to the national Treasury Fund, starting at USD 105,000 for a single applicant. This investment unlocks benefits for international investors including visa-free access to 89 destinations, unrestricted dual citizenship, and the ability to extend citizenship to family members.

"“We’ve implemented rigorous due diligence processes and robust governance structures to ensure that only individuals of the highest caliber participate in shaping Nauru’s future. This program isn’t just about acquiring another passport; it’s about joining a community dedicated to pioneering solutions for global challenges," said newly appointed Director of Compliance of the Nauru Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program Office, Isa Seow.

Sovereign equity instead of sovereign debt

Nauru’s government has mandated leading international investment migration advisory firm Henley & Partners to design, set up, and run the Nauru Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program. The firm’s Government Advisory practice has assisted the governments of over 20 jurisdictions and countries across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Oceania in designing, setting up, operating, and promoting investment-related residence and citizenship programs and has raised more than USD 15 billion in foreign direct investment.

Key Benefits

A politically neutral alternative passport to travel on, providing a valuable safety net during times of global instability

Visa-free access to strategic destinations, including Hong Kong (SAR China), Ireland, Singapore, the UAE, and the UK, improving travel flexibility

A spouse and dependents (including parents and siblings) can be included in your application, ensuring easier, safer travel for your whole family

A contribution to climate crisis solutions in the South Pacific, where small island states such as Nauru face rising sea levels and biodiversity loss

Unrestricted dual citizenship and no minimum stay or visit requirements

Key Facts About Nauru

Population

Approximately 12,000

Location

Central Pacific, south of the Marshall Islands

Climate

Tropical with consistent temperatures year-round

Languages

Nauruan, with English widely spoken

Currency

Australian Dollar (AUD)

Interesting Facts About Nauru