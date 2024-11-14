You can now work remotely in Kazakhstan with its new digital nomad visa

In order to tap into the growing global trend of remote work and to attract digital nomads, Kazakhstan has officially launched its "Neo-Nomad Visa." The new visa programme is designed to provide an easy and flexible way for remote workers and freelancers to live and work in the Central Asian nation for an extended period.

Eligibility Criteria: To obtain a Neo-Nomad visa, foreign citizens must prove a stable income of at least $3,000 per month, provide health insurance, and provide a certificate showing that they have no criminal record. The visa is designed for representatives of various industries, including IT, marketing, finance, consulting, design, and e-commerce.

To qualify for the Neo-Nomad Visa, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Stable Income: A monthly income of at least $3,000.

Health Insurance: Valid health insurance coverage.

Clean Criminal Record: A certificate confirming no criminal history.

The Neo-Nomad Visa offers a range of benefits for digital professionals looking to base themselves in a new country while maintaining their remote careers. Applicants can now obtain a visa valid for up to one year, with the option to extend for an additional year, making it an attractive long-term option for those seeking to explore the country’s diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

Kazakhstan’s government aims to capitalize on the rapid rise of the digital nomad movement, which has been fueled by the increasing popularity of remote work post-pandemic. The program is designed to attract skilled foreign workers, entrepreneurs, and tech professionals, adding to the country’s growing appeal as a cost-effective, culturally rich alternative to other popular digital nomad hubs like Bali, Lisbon, or Chiang Mai.

The move was announced under the directive of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aims to position Kazakhstan as a key destination for remote workers seeking a mix of culture, adventure, and productivity.The government is working to ensure that cities like Almaty and Astana, already ranked among the top 150 destinations for remote workers, become even more attractive to this demographic.

Key Features of the Neo-Nomad Visa

Extended Stay: The visa allows holders to stay in Kazakhstan for up to one year, with the possibility of extending it for another 12 months.

Simple Application Process: The application process is streamlined, and the government promises minimal bureaucratic hurdles for digital professionals from around the world.

Work Flexibility: Visa holders can work for any company or freelance, without the need to obtain a separate work permit. They are allowed to continue working for their overseas employers or clients while enjoying life in Kazakhstan.

Attractive Cost of Living: With a relatively low cost of living compared to many Western countries, Kazakhstan offers digital nomads a unique opportunity to experience a new culture and lifestyle while maintaining a high standard of living.

Tax Benefits: The visa provides tax exemptions for the first 183 days of stay, which is expected to make it more attractive to entrepreneurs and business owners.

A key condition for applicants is that they must be employed by a foreign company. Additionally, applicants must meet a few basic requirements to qualify for the Neo Nomad visa. First, they must prove they have a steady income of at least $ 3,000 outside of Kazakhstan. Visa applicants also need to provide proof of health insurance and a document certifying a clean criminal at the time of application.