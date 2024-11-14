ITR filing deadline for audit cases is Nov 15: file now to avoid penalties

The deadline for filing the income tax return (ITR) for FY 2023-24 is November 15, 2024, for those taxpayers subject to an income tax audit and other designated taxpayers. The original deadline was October 31, 2024.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had extended the deadline for filing ITR for the Assessment Year 2024-25 to November 15, 2024, for taxpayers requiring audits. So the taxpayers will have more time to do a thorough audit before filing, said Alay Razvi, Managing Partner at Accord Juris.

What extension was given?

“As certain provisions of the tax audit report may impact the computation of income, it was necessary to provide them some additional time after the tax audit is over so that they can make necessary corrections to their computation of income,” said SR Patnaik, Partner (head - taxation) at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Who must file ITR by November 15?

a) Any corporate assessee

b) Any non-corporate assessee whose books of account are required to be audited under the Income Tax Act (I-T Act) or any other law for the time being in force

c) Any partner of a firm whose accounts are required to be audited under I-T Act or any other law for the time being in force or the spouse of such partner if the provisions of Section 5A (apportionment of Income between spouses governed by the Portuguese Civil Code) applies to such spouse).

For whom the ITR filing deadline was not extended

Extension does not imply for tax audit under sections 44AB and transfer pricing audit under section 92CE of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Rahul Sateeja, partner at DMD Advocates, explained what happens if someone fails to file ITR by November 15.

Defaulters attract a fee of Rs 5,000 if total income is Rs 5 lakh or more. The fee will be Rs 1,000 in other cases under section 234F.

Interest at 1 per cent per month or a part thereof under section 234A.

Disallowance of carry forward of losses to subsequent years under section 80.

Disallowance of special income-based deductions under section 80AC.

Initiation of prosecution in rare cases which may extend up to seven years if ITR is not filed until the end of relevant AY i.e. March 31, 2025 under section 276CC.

Taxpayers have the option to file a belated return under section 139(4) on or before 31.12.2024 (as of now).

What can happen if you fail to file ITR

If a taxpayer misses the deadline to file their ITR by November 15, 2024, they still have the option to submit a belated return by December 31, 2024. However, this will lead to certain penalties, including interest charges under Sections 234A and 234B. Additionally, a penalty under Section 234F will be applied, which may range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, based on the taxpayer’s income.