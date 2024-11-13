UTI MF launches two new Index Funds: Alpha Low-Volatility 30 and Midcap 150

UTI Mutual Fund has launched two new index funds. They are the UTI Nifty Alpha Low-Volatility 30 Index Fund and the UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund. The NFO starts on November 11, 2024 and closes on November 25, 2024.

These passive funds offer investors a unique opportunity to invest in a diversified and disciplined portfolio construction while leveraging UTI MF’s extensive experience in index fund management to provide cost-effective options as compared to actively managed funds, according to a press release by the fund house.

“The launch of the UTI Nifty Alpha Low-Volatility 30 Index Fund and UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund marks another pivotal step in UTI Mutual Fund’s mission to strengthen investors with bespoke and robust investment avenues,” said Sharwan Kumar Goyal, Head - Passive, Arbitrage & Quant Strategies.

UTI Nifty Alpha Low-Volatility 30 Index Fund is designed to provide investors an opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of 30 companies, selected based on their combined Alpha & Low Volatility Score.

These two factors are complementary to each other and hence they provide diversification benefits during different economic and equity market cycles. The fund may be considered as a one stop solution for investors seeking both growth opportunities with stability combined in a single fund.

On the other hand, UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund provides investors with exposure to the entire midcap gamut in a defined and focused way. The investment objective of both schemes is to deliver returns that closely match, before expenses, the total returns of the securities represented by the underlying index, while keeping tracking error to a minimum. These offerings reinforce our commitment to providing innovative investment solutions, helping investors achieve their financial goals.

Detail about UTI Nifty Alpha Low-Volatility 30 Index Fund

Objective of scheme: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, corresponds to the total return of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Asset allocation: The scheme will allocate 95-100 per cent in equity and equity-related securities of companies constituting Nifty Alpha Low-Volatility 30 Index and 0-5 per cent in debt/money market instruments including Tri-Party Repo on Government Securities or treasury bills and units of liquid mutual fund.

Benchmark: The scheme will be benchmarked against Nifty Alpha Low-Volatility 30 TRI.

Entry load - Nil

Minimum investment: Rs 1000 and in multiple of Rs 1.

Detail about UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund

Objective of scheme: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, corresponds to the total return of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Asset allocation: The scheme will be benchmarked against Nifty Midcap 150 TRI. It will allocate 95-100 per cent in equity and equity-related securities of companies constituting the Nifty Midcap 150 Index and 0-5 per cent in debt/money market instruments including tri-party repo on government securities or treasury bills and units of liquid mutual fund.

Benchmark: The scheme will be benchmarked against

Nifty Midcap 150 TRI.

Entry load - Nil

Minimum investment: Rs 1000 and in multiple of Rs 1.

Both schemes will be managed by Sharwan Kumar, Goyal and Ayush Jain.