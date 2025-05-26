Parents, beware: Gifts you get at your child's wedding can be taxed

Let’s talk about something most Indian families experience: gifts during weddings. You’ve probably attended a wedding where the parents of the bride or groom receive ‘shagun’ or money from friends and relatives. Sometimes it’s a token, other times, it’s quite a lot.

Now here’s the big question: Is that money tax-free?

Well, according to a ruling by the Punjab & Haryana High Court in 2013, not always. In fact, if you’re the parent and the money was given to you during your child’s marriage, you could end up paying income tax on it.

The man who got gifted Rs 21 Lakh

Meet Rajinder Mohan Lal, a Chandigarh resident who received over Rs 21 lakh as gifts from friends and family during his daughter’s wedding.

Sounds normal, right? He even provided proof that this was just shagun from well-wishers.

But when he filed his income tax return in 2007-08, he didn’t include that Rs 21 lakh. The Income Tax Department wasn’t happy — and added the amount to his taxable income.

Rajinder's argument: Hey, I didn’t get this money randomly — it was on the occasion of my daughter’s wedding!

The taxpayer argued that the word "individual" should be interpreted broadly to include gifts received during the marriage of an individual’s children, as it is customary in Indian society for parents to receive shagun or monetary gifts during such occasions.

"The ITAT Chandigarh ruled the wedding gift tax exemption under Section 56 applies only to the person getting married, not to their relatives. Since Rajinder was not the one getting married—his daughter was—the ₹21 lakh in gifts he received during her wedding was not exempt and was added to his taxable income. The judges concurred that the law clearly refers to gifts received "on the occasion of the marriage of the individual"—meaning the bride or groom, not their parents. The decision reinforced that wedding gifts are tax-free only when received by the couple, not by others," as per an analysis by ClearTax.

So, what does the law say?

There’s a section in the Income Tax Act — Section 56(2)(vi) — that says monetary gifts over Rs 50,000 are usually taxable unless they are:

From close relatives

Received on your own marriage

Or through inheritance, wills, etc.

The key word here? "Your own marriage."

Rajinder’s point was: “In India, it’s common for parents to receive gifts during their children’s weddings. So shouldn't that be tax-free too?”

Unfortunately for him, the court didn’t agree.

What did the judge say?

However, the High Court rejected this argument, stating that the language of the law was clear and unambiguous. The exemption applies only to the marriage of the individual assessee, not to the weddings of their children or other family members.

The judges looked closely at the law and said: “Sorry, the wording is clear. The exemption is for gifts received on your marriage — not your daughter’s, not your son’s.”

In their words:

“If the legislature meant to include children's marriages, it would have said so.”

Why Should You Care? The taxpayer’s appeals to the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) and later the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) were also dismissed. The High Court, in agreement with these earlier decisions, dismissed the final appeal, concluding that no substantial question of law arose in the case. So, Rajinder lost the case — first in front of the tax officer, then in appeals, and finally in the High Court.

If you’re planning a wedding in the family soon — especially of your child — this is a big deal.

Here’s why:

Many people assume that all wedding gifts are automatically exempt from tax.

But only gifts given on your own wedding are tax-free.

If you’re a parent receiving cash gifts during your son’s or daughter’s marriage (a common practice), you may need to declare them and pay tax — especially if they’re from non-relatives.

What this means for taxpayers?

This ruling serves as a critical reminder that not all wedding gifts are tax-free, especially when received indirectly.

What is exempt:

Gifts from relatives

Gifts received on your own marriage

Inheritance or gifts via will

What is taxable:

Gifts received on the marriage of your children or others

Monetary gifts from non-relatives above Rs 50,000 not falling under exemptions

