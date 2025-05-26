Rs 30,000 to Rs 3 lakh: More Indian nurses going abroad to earn 5x more

Indian nurses are increasingly seeking employment opportunities abroad, driven by a global shortage of healthcare professionals and the promise of better pay and working conditions. Countries like Germany, Ireland, Malta, the UAE, and Belgium are actively recruiting Indian nurses, offering competitive salaries and additional perks.

For instance data provided by BorderPlus, a workforce mobility platform, shows a nurse in Germany can expect an initial monthly salary of €2,700 (approximately Rs 2.6 lakh), which can rise to €3,300 (around Rs 3.2 lakh) post-licensure—significantly higher than the Rs 20,000–40,000 typically earned in Indian private hospitals .

This trend is facilitated by agencies like BorderPlus, which assist nurses in securing overseas positions. The demand for Indian nurses is particularly high in areas such as critical care, geriatrics, and prenatal services . To attract more professionals, several countries have eased entry requirements, including language proficiency and licensing exams.

Earlier this month, BorderPlus announced a commitment of Rs 10 crore in scholarships over the next two years to support Indian nurses pursuing international careers. The initiative, revealed on International Nurses Day, is aimed at helping deserving and aspiring nurses navigate global career pathways by addressing barriers such as exam costs, documentation challenges, and lack of structured guidance.

To support this initiative on the ground, BorderPlus also inaugurated its first regional Training and Support Centre in Kochi. The facility currently supports over 120 candidates and plans to expand its capacity to more than 500. Services include in-person exam preparation, counselling, and documentation support. Digital offerings from the Kochi centre will further extend assistance to nurses across Kerala and neighbouring states. The centre is operated by a local franchisee partner, with enrolments already underway. The company will also introduce digital-first solutions to streamline hiring, improve language training and ensure seamless integration for healthcare professionals.

However, this migration has implications for India's healthcare system. With a nurse-to-population ratio of 1.96 per 1,000, India falls short of the WHO's recommended 3 per 1,000 . The exodus of nurses exacerbates this shortage, particularly in rural and underserved areas. Experts suggest that improving domestic working conditions, offering competitive salaries, and expanding training facilities are essential steps to retain nursing talent within the country .

Also Read

Citing figures from the regulatory body Indian Nursing Council, Association of Healthcare Providers (India) director general Dr Girdhar Gyani said last week there are more than 33 lakh nursing personnel registered in the country but this figure is dismal given India's 1.3 billion population.

''With 1.96 nurses per 1,000 population, India falls short of the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended rate of three nurses per 1,000 population,'' he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Director of the Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, Dr Shuchin Bajaj told PTI, "While the shortage of nurses and their massive emigration to foreign countries is a cause for worry, there is a need to train them at home, especially amid the advent of health tech and other technologies."

"The challenges are more persistent in Tier-2 and 3 cities, where there is a lack of a trained healthcare force despite the establishment of state-of-the-art hospitals or health facilities. Apart from that, the nursing community also looks forward to greater support from the government," he added.

Why are Indian nurses in demand overseas?

Indian nurses are in demand because of their strong clinical skills, English proficiency, and willingness to relocate. Agencies like BorderPlus help them transition smoothly by arranging jobs, visas, and even language training.

How much do they earn overseas?

Germany: Starting salary of €2,700/month (₹2.6 lakh), increasing to €3,300 (₹3.2 lakh) after licensure

Ireland: Offers €1,700–2,500/month (₹1.7–2.5 lakh)

Malta and ???????? Belgium offer similar packages

UAE: Starting salaries around ₹75,000–1.5 lakh/month, plus tax-free income and perks

According to Kerala government-run Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC), the salary offers from Dubai have more than doubled from 4,000-5,000 dirhams (Rs 80,000- Rs 1 lakh) to 10,000-12,000 dirhams (Rs 2 lakh-2.4 lakh).

In comparison, many private hospitals in India pay just ₹20,000–40,000/month. For nurses, this is a no-brainer.

It is estimated that Germany will need an additional 150,000 nurses in 2025. To overcome the shortage, there is an urgent need for structured and transparent hiring pathways to ensure a sustainable healthcare workforce in the region. To meet such growing demand, Germany aims to recruit 500,000 nurses by 2030, which facilitates ethical and structured migration pathways for healthcare workers. In April 2025, BorderPlus has acquired German healthcare recruitment firm Onea Care. With this acquisition, the company aims to formalise Germany's fragmented healthcare recruitment sector by facilitating skilled talent from India through "transparent and trustworthy" routes.

Prior to the acquisition, Onea was sourcing talent from markets like Brazil, North Africa, Indonesia, Turkey, the Middle East, and Philippines. Now, the company will start positioning India as its primary market for sourcing candidates.

“It (the acquisition) also allows us to expand our sourcing to markets where Onea was operational in. We will now have multi-sourcing ability into Germany, which gives us more diversity and prevents over-indexing on the Indian market,” said Mayank Kumar, founder of BorderPlus.