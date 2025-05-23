What’s the cost of walking away from a job too soon? It was Rs 2 lakh for one officer of Vijaya Bank and the Supreme Court has ruled that’s a fair cost to pay.

Early exit

The court, in a recent decision that could have bearing on how organisations frame employment contracts, upheld the legality of a bond signed by Prashant B Narnaware, who quit Vijaya Bank prematurely. Narnaware had agreed to serve the bank for five years or pay damages. When he resigned after just 18 months, the bank sought compensation, triggering a legal battle that went all the way to the top court.

Not a restraint, but retention

The court ruling affirms that minimum service agreements, provided they are reasonable and not unconscionable, are not in violation of the Indian Contract Act. It draws a crucial line between valid employee retention clauses and illegal restraints on future employment.

Employers get a boost

Debjani Aich, partner at legal firm IndusLaw, said the judgment reinforces a nuanced legal principle: “Restrictive covenants during employment are not restraints of trade. They’re a means to protect the employer’s operational interests, especially where hiring and onboarding involve significant investment.”

Lock-in clauses in the modern workplace

Pooja Ramchandani, partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., said the verdict comes in the backdrop of a changing employment landscape. “In today’s fast-evolving job market, with its high demand for specialised skills, retention tools like lock-in clauses are becoming increasingly important,” she noted.

Ramchandani, however, cautioned that such clauses can be a double-edged sword. “While they can reduce attrition and recover costs, they also limit employee mobility. The key is proportionality, the employer must justify that the clause is fair and serves a legitimate business interest.”