SBI-backed payment aggregator Cashfree unveils first no-code KYC link

According to the company, KYC Link is India’s first no-code verification solution. It eliminates the need for extensive technical expertise, allowing businesses to adopt KYC solutions and accelerate revenue generation from newly onboarded users.
“Built and developed in-house, this solution will revolutionize customer experience, reduce user drop-offs and unlock a higher verification completion rate while helping businesses get compliant with applicable regulations at lower cost,” said Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-founder, Cashfree Payments.
- KYC Link is the latest addition to CashFree Payments’ Verification Suite, the firm's flagship verification platform that can authenticate over 40 million individuals annually.
- KYC Link facilitates easy verification through SMS, email, or WhatsApp.
- The process boasts a close to 99 per cent success rate and can be automated or done manually.
- Its user-friendly interface reduces drop-offs, enhancing the overall customer experience.
- The solution achieves a higher verification completion rate, saving time and resources for merchants.
- KYC Link encompasses various verification solutions, including Bank Account Verification (across a network of 600+ banks), UPI, PAN, Aadhaar, and more.
- Businesses can generate personalised KYC links, incorporating their logo and colour scheme for an enhanced brand experience.
- Businesses can process over 10,000 verifications at once through Excel upload or a simple API integration.