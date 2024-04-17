Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PhonePe, Google Pay creating a duopoly in India's UPI space? NPCI to check

PhonePe, Google Pay creating a duopoly in India's UPI space? NPCI to check

Google Pay and PhonePe, together account for 86% of UPI transactions by volume in India and are also expanding to offer UPI services abroad

Photo: Shutterstock
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 1:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will engage with fintech startups in April to address the growing market dominance of PhonePe and Google Pay in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem, according to a report by TechCrunch.

NPCI is reaching out amid concerns about the market share concentration of Google Pay and PhonePe, which together account for nearly 86 per cent of UPI transactions by volume.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


PhonePe has signed several agreements to promote UPI payments in Nepal, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Earlier this year, Google Pay also signed an agreement with NPCI to expand UPI for international payments.

Paytm, the third-largest UPI player, has seen its market share decline this year, partly due to regulatory actions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI has reportedly expressed "displeasure" to the NPCI over the growing duopoly in the payments space.

A parliamentary panel has urged the government to support the growth of domestic fintech players to offer alternatives to PhonePe and Google Pay.

To address these concerns, NPCI executives will meet with representatives of CRED, Flipkart, Fampay, Amazon and other fintech firm to discuss initiatives aimed at boosting UPI transactions on their platforms. The meeting is also expected to help NPCI better understand the support these companies require to grow.

NPCI has advocated for capping the market share of individual companies in the UPI ecosystem at 30 per cent, with a deadline extended to the end of December 2024. However, enforcement remains challenging due to technical limitations.

Separately, the RBI is considering a plan to create a more favourable competitive landscape for emerging UPI players. The NPCI is encouraging fintech companies to offer incentives to users to promote UPI transactions through their apps.

UPI, developed by Indian banks, has become one of the most popular methods in the country to make online payments and processes more than 10 billion transactions monthly. It has also gained momentum abroad with countries like Singapore, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Nepal, the United Kingdom, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka also accepting payments through this format.
 

Also Read

PhonePe expected to launch consumer lending by January next year: Report

Amazon Pay explores credit on UPI through collaboration with NPCI

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google's second-gen Pixel Fold prototype pics show redesigned camera island

Explained: How to make payments using credit on UPI

Shriram Finance offers 9.4% FD interest rate for investors: Details here

Bank holidays for Lok Sabha election 2024: Check the full list of cities

IPL 2024: Travel demand for venues up by 25%; Mumbai, Bangalore hotspots

Flipkart starts summer sale: Deals on ACs, refrigerators, fans available

Save income tax with health insurance under Section 80D: Here's how

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UPIUnified Payment InterfaceGoogle PayPhonePeNPCINational Payments Corporation of IndiaRBIUPI transactionsBS Web ReportsOnline Payment

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story