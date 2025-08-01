Planning a credit card loan? It could cost you 40-50% more in interest

Banks have been aggressively promoting credit card loans as a quick source of funds for customers. These loans are often just a few clicks away, appear pre-approved in your app, and promise instant disbursal. But while they seem frictionless, experts warn they can be deceptively expensive.
“It’s important to understand the structure and intent behind these offers,” says Siddarth, chief financial officer at MinEMI.
“Credit card loans are a way for banks to monetise inactive cards by offering quick credit, often at lower interest rates than standard card spending but still much higher than other loan types,” he added
How credit card loans differ from swipes
Unlike regular credit card purchases that qualify for an interest-free period of up to 45 days, a credit card loan starts attracting interest from Day 1.
“A credit card swipe is revolving credit, you can pay in full or partially,” explains Vibhore Goyal, founder at OneBanc.
“A card loan, by contrast, is a fixed EMI commitment with no interest-free buffer. The structure suits the bank, it guarantees interest income,” he added
“These loans may appear within or above your existing credit limit,” adds Shravan Shetty, managing director, Primus Partners.