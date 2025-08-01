Bank holidays in August: Check these dates before planning a branch visit

Banks will be closed on some days in August for national and state events, festivals, and weekend closures, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s calendar. Online services will be available as bank branches are shut on these days.

National holidays

-Banks across all states will be closed on the following national holidays and weekends:

August 3, Sunday

August 9, second Saturday (coincides with Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima)

August 10, Sunday

August 15, Independence Day and Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami celebrations in some regions

August 17, Sunday

August 23, fourth Saturday

August 24, Sunday

State-specific holidays

Some states will observe additional holidays and events based on their traditions:

August 8, Sikkim, Tendong Lho Rum Faat August 13, Manipur, Patriot's Day August 16, Janmashtami in Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh (Union Territory), Tamil Nadu, Uttrakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu (Union Territory), Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Srinagar, Andhra Pradesh August 19, Tripura, birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur August 25, Assam, Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva August 27, Banks closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Goa, Andhra Pradesh for Ganesh Chaturthi August 28, Odisha (for Nuakhai) and Panaji (Second day of Ganesh Chaturthi) Digital payments, ATMs, and net banking services will be available on these days. For other work, customers should: