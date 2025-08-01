Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Bank holidays in August: Check these dates before planning a branch visit

Bank holidays in August: Check these dates before planning a branch visit

Online banking services will be available as usual on these days

Bank Holidays
RBI placces bank holidays into three separate brackets.
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Banks will be closed on some days in August for national and state events, festivals, and weekend closures, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s calendar. Online services will be available as bank branches are shut on these days.
 

National holidays

 
-Banks across all states will be closed on the following national holidays and weekends:
 
  • August 3, Sunday 
  • August 9, second Saturday (coincides with Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima) 
  • August 10, Sunday 
  • August 15, Independence Day and Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami celebrations in some regions 
  • August 17, Sunday 
  • August 23, fourth Saturday 
  • August 24, Sunday
 

State-specific holidays

Some states will observe additional holidays and events based on their traditions:
 
August 8, Sikkim, Tendong Lho Rum Faat
 
August 13, Manipur, Patriot's Day
 
August 16, Janmashtami in Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh (Union Territory), Tamil Nadu, Uttrakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu (Union Territory), Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Srinagar, Andhra Pradesh
 
August 19, Tripura, birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur
 
August 25, Assam, Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
 
August 27, Banks closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Goa, Andhra Pradesh for Ganesh Chaturthi
 
August 28, Odisha (for Nuakhai) and Panaji (Second day of Ganesh Chaturthi)
 
Digital payments, ATMs, and net banking services will be available on these days. For other work, customers should:
 
-Check your local branch’s notice board or bank website for specific closures
 
-Avoid scheduling time-sensitive bank tasks on or around these dates
 
-Ensure you have sufficient cash if travelling to areas observing extended holidays

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UPI limits to KYC verification: Key changes in finance rules from Aug 1

Rental rates surge 30% in India, Rs 10,000-20,000 homes top demand in 2025

Gautam Adani ranks 3rd in India's realty rich list despite 7% wealth dip

DLF, Godrej, Prestige lead: Biggest realtors in India ranked by area built

Premium

Crypto security: Keep assets in self-custody, use insured exchange

Topics :Banking NewsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story