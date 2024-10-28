PM Modi's warning against 'digital arrest': How you can protect yourself

In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi urged countrymen to remain vigilant against the “digital arrests”. He reiterated that investigative agencies will never contact individuals over phone or video call for such matters. The PM also said probe agencies were working with the states to deal with the issue but added that awareness is essential in protecting oneself from this crime.

PM’s appeal comes on the heels of a somewhat similar incident which took place in the national capital. Seven persons have been booked for conducting a ‘fake' raid against a man living in DLF Farms area and trying to extort Rs 5 crore from him by impersonating as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

The incident took place on the night of October 21, when the suspects entered the victim’s home, posing as ED officers. The victim, however, managed to alert authorities the following day when the fraudsters attempted to take him to Kotak Bank, Hauz Khas, to withdraw the money.

Protect yourself from scams

In light of recent incidents, including the fake raid in Delhi, India’s cyber-security agency, CERT-In, has issued a warning about increasing online scams. Among them is the “digital arrest” scam, which involves cybercriminals pretending to be from government agencies.

What are digital scams

Online scammers call and claim that you have received a parcel containing illegal items like drugs or fake passports. Sometimes, they contact your friends or family, saying you are involved in a crime or accident and are in their custody.

To make their threats believable, these criminals use photos or identities of real police officers. They demand money to settle the case. In some instances, they “digitally arrest” victims, forcing them to stay visible on video calls until the ransom is paid.

Scammers even set up fake police stations or government offices and wear uniforms to look authentic. Many people have reported such intimidation, blackmail, and extortion on the NCRP. These fraudsters often pose as officials from the CBI, Narcotics Department, RBI, or Enforcement Directorate.

What you should do

CERT-In’s advisory gives practical tips to avoid falling victim to such scams:

< Verify the identity of any person claiming to represent a government agency by contacting the relevant authority directly.

< Do not share personal or financial information with unknown callers or over the internet.

< Never transfer money under pressure; legitimate agencies will never demand immediate payment.

< If in doubt, report such incidents to the national cyber-security helpline number 1930 or on the cybercrime website www.cybercrime.gov.in.