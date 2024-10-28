Sunil Shetty buys Rs 8 cr Bandra property: Why celebs invest crores there

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty and his son recently bought a property worth Rs 8.01 crore in Khar West, Mumbai, according to Square Yards, a real estate and fintech platform. The purchase was made through a bank auction and recorded as a ‘Sale Certificate’ in the property registration documents.

Spanning 111.52 sq m (1,200.39 sq ft), the property was acquired in October 2024, with stamp duty fees amounting to Rs 40.08 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Celebrities flocking to Bandra

Bandra continues to be a prime location for high-profile buyers, largely because of its proximity to key commercial areas like the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Worli, and Andheri. This convenience, combined with its upscale amenities, makes it a top choice for celebrities looking for both luxury and connectivity.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, KL Rahul, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tripti Dimri, and Athiya Shetty are among the stars who have recently invested in Bandra, further boosting its reputation as a luxury property hotspot.

“Mumbai's southern and western suburbs, are the hotspots for celebrity real estate transactions, with Bandra commanding the highest share in both deal volume and value,” said Kanika Gupta Shori, founder and COO of Square Yards.

More From This Section

She added, “Bandra’s appeal is rooted in its historical association with Bollywood and sports personalities, fostering a community rich in familiarity and exclusivity. Moreover, its proximity to the film industry, production houses, and networking venues offers distinct advantages for those in entertainment. The area’s upscale residences, modern amenities, and connectivity to both the airport and business hubs make it ideal for high-profile individuals. Besides lifestyle, properties in these localities provide a solid investment proposition, offering value through capital appreciation and rental returns, and serving as a hedge against market fluctuations.”

Bollywood’s love for real estate

Bollywood actors have shown an increased interest in real estate in recent years. Data from Square Yards reveals that Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan made a big investment, purchasing nearly Rs 194 crore worth of residential and commercial spaces between 2020 and September 2024.

The Bachchans’ acquisitions, covering 180,000 sq ft, account for a third of all celebrity property transactions recorded during this period. This figure is more than double the combined purchases of the next four top celebrity buyers.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor also followed the suit. She spent approximately Rs 170 crore on a more modest 18,550 sq ft of property. Other celebrity couples, like Ajay Devgn and Kajol, and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, have also jumped on the property bandwagon, each investing more than Rs 100 crore in prime locations across Mumbai.

High-profile real estate moves

According to Square Yards, high-profile property transactions by Bollywood stars have dominated Mumbai’s real estate market in recent years:

< Most celebrity purchases fall within the price bracket of Rs 0.5 crore to Rs 10 crore.

< Some transactions have even crossed Rs 60 crore.

< Notable figures, such as Shahrukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Aishwarya Rai, have also been active in the property market.

Real estate consultancy Knight Frank’s Prime Global Cities Index Q1 2024 report supports this trend, revealing that Mumbai saw the third-highest year-on-year growth in prime residential property prices globally. The city climbed three spots from Q1 2023, with a 10% rise in property prices between 2023 and 2024, driven primarily by the sale of high-value properties.