How are credit card rewards programs different from loyalty programs?

Rewards programs and loyalty programs are two marketing strategies used by credit card providers to lure and retain customers. Both of them serve different purposes and appeal to consumers in distinct ways. Understanding the nuances between these programs can help consumers make informed decisions and maximise their benefits.

“Credit card rewards programs and loyalty programs incentivise customer engagement, but they operate differently. In a nutshell, credit card rewards are meant to maximise spending on the card and in contrast, loyalty programs typically incentivise customers to remain loyal to specific brands or sellers,” said Prashant Kumar, Founder and CEO, Kredit.Pe.

“While loyalty programs focus on building brand-specific customer relationships through benefits like discounts and exclusive offers, credit card rewards are designed to drive card usage across a range of merchants, offering broader benefits including points, cashback or miles that cater to diverse spending habits and preferences,” Prashant said.

Smart strategies for managing credit card rewards and loyalty programs

Credit card rewards strategies

Understanding your card benefits

- Read the reward point expiry terms carefully.

- Know your monthly reward points caps.

- Understand reward rates for different spending categories (dining, shopping, utilities).

Reward point values

- Calculate the actual value of points.

- Compare redemption options (air miles often offer better value than cashback).

- Watch for promotional periods offering enhanced conversion rates.

- Check if points’ value differs across redemption categories.

Fee management

- Track annual fee waiver conditions (usually linked to minimum spend).

- Calculate if rewards earned justify the annual fee.

- Look for welcome bonus and milestone bonus opportunities.

Loyalty program strategies

Program selection

- Focus on stores you frequently visit.

- Prioritise programs with no expiry on points.

- Choose programs with reasonable achievement thresholds.

- Look for programs offering tier-based benefits.

Point accumulation

- Link your loyalty accounts with frequently used payment methods.

- Participate in bonus point events and promotions.

- Use member-exclusive shopping days or hours.

Redemption strategy

- Don't hoard points indefinitely. Watch for redemption promotions offering better values

- Check for blackout dates or usage restrictions.

- Understand if points value varies by redemption choice.

Quarterly review both program

- Evaluate program value against usage patterns.

- Compare benefits across different programs.

- Check for new card or program offerings.

- Assess if the current program mix meets needs.