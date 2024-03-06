PNB ties up with EaseMyTrip to launch travel credit card: Key features

Public sector bank Punjab National Bank (PNB) has partnered with online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip to launch a co-branded travel credit card “PNB EMT Credit Card”.

This co-branded travel credit card is aimed at mass to premium segments. Users can earn rewards in a variety of categories, including flights, hotels, and holiday packages. Furthermore, this new credit card includes a wallet for contactless payments. PNB EMT credit card comes with an annual membership fee of Rs 2000 and can be used across 100 countries.

Exclusive benefits of the card include:

Welcome Gift: At the time of joining, customers will receive a welcome gift voucher worth Rs 3000 and 300+ reward points on activation. Cashback: Cardholders can avail cashback upto 4 transactions per card in a month in categories including flights, hotels, and holiday package. Discounts: Flat 10% discount on (or upto Rs. 1000 on domestic and Rs. 5000 on international) flight bookings. Flat 20% discount on (or upto Rs. 5000 on domestic and Rs. 10,000 on international) hotel bookings. Customers can also avail Flat Rs. 125 off on bus bookings on minimum order value of Rs. 500. Airport Lounge Access: Complementary visit to select 30+ Domestic Lounges in 17 cities in India (Twice per Quarter). Complementary visit to 500+ International Lounges in 300 cities worldwide (Twice a Year) Insurance: Customers can avail insurance coverage upto Rs 2 lakh for accidental death and personal total disability. Fuel Surcharge: Fuel surcharge waiver of 1% is valid for transactions of amount greater than Rs. 500 & less than Rs. 4000 (Minimum Rs 12.50 and Maximum Rs. 250 within a billing cycle). Renewal fee waiver: The renewal fee waiver is applicable on achieving annual spend milestone of Rs 1 lakh in the preceding year.

With a joining fee of Rs 2,000, this card offers many benefits like free lounge access, cashback, and discounts on EaseMyTrip bookings. Recently, AU Bank also introduced the ixigo AU Bank Credit Card, which also rewards users for travel bookings.





