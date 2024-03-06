PNB ties up with EaseMyTrip to launch travel credit card: Key features

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- Welcome Gift: At the time of joining, customers will receive a welcome gift voucher worth Rs 3000 and 300+ reward points on activation.
- Cashback: Cardholders can avail cashback upto 4 transactions per card in a month in categories including flights, hotels, and holiday package.
- Discounts: Flat 10% discount on (or upto Rs. 1000 on domestic and Rs. 5000 on international) flight bookings.
- Flat 20% discount on (or upto Rs. 5000 on domestic and Rs. 10,000 on international) hotel bookings.
- Customers can also avail Flat Rs. 125 off on bus bookings on minimum order value of Rs. 500.
- Airport Lounge Access: Complementary visit to select 30+ Domestic Lounges in 17 cities in India (Twice per Quarter). Complementary visit to 500+ International Lounges in 300 cities worldwide (Twice a Year)
- Insurance: Customers can avail insurance coverage upto Rs 2 lakh for accidental death and personal total disability.
- Fuel Surcharge: Fuel surcharge waiver of 1% is valid for transactions of amount greater than Rs. 500 & less than Rs. 4000 (Minimum Rs 12.50 and Maximum Rs. 250 within a billing cycle).
- Renewal fee waiver: The renewal fee waiver is applicable on achieving annual spend milestone of Rs 1 lakh in the preceding year.