Planning to take a home loan? Here are the cheapest rates available

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Among the private sector banks, HSBC Bank offers the lowest rates, starting at 8.45 percent for loan amounts from Rs 30 lakh to above Rs 75 lakh. Following closely, HDFC Bank Ltd. provides competitive rates, starting at 8.55 percent for loan amounts in all three categories (up to Rs 30 Lakh, above Rs 30 Lakh & up to Rs 75 Lakh, and above Rs 75 Lakh). Kotak Mahindra Bank has home loans starting at 8.70 percent for loan amounts in all three categories. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank offer rates starting at 8.75 percent for all loan categories.
Among the Housing Finance Companies, LIC Housing Finance offers the lowest home loan interest rates of 8.35 percent for loan amounts in all three categories (up to Rs 30 Lakh, above Rs 30 Lakh & up to Rs 75 Lakh, and above Rs 75 Lakh). Bajaj Housing Finance provides competitive rates, starting at 8.50 percent onwards for all three loan categories. PNB Housing Finance offers rates at 8.50 percent, followed by Tata Capital with rates starting at 8.70 percent. Godrej Housing Finance offers rates starting at 8.55 per cent onwards. Indiabulls Housing provides rates starting at 8.75 per cent for loan amounts in all three categories.