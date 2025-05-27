Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Prime Offices Fund acquires Delhi's Prius Platinum in strategic realty move

he property was acquired from a fund managed by Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited led consortium.

Prime Offices Fund’s acquisition of Prius Platinum promises stable rental income, ESG compliance, and growth potential in India’s booming commercial real estate market.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Prime Offices Fund (PRIME) — a commercial real estate fund managed by Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield (NCW) — has acquired Prius Platinum, a premium Grade A office space in South Delhi’s high-demand Saket District Centre.
 
The deal comes at a time when India’s commercial property sector is gaining attention from both institutional and retail investors for its potential to offer stable, inflation-hedged rental income, especially from marquee properties with long-term tenants.
 
What’s the deal?
Prius Platinum spans 0.3 million sq. ft. and was previously owned by a consortium led by Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited.
 
The property was originally acquired via the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) route in 2021 and has since undergone extensive upgrades, including ESG initiatives, modernisation, and a leasing push.
 
The building is now 95% leased, with a weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 5 years — a metric that provides comfort to long-term investors seeking predictable income flows.

Why this matters for investors?
According to Gaurav Puri, Chief Investment Officer at NCW, Prius Platinum fits perfectly into PRIME’s vision of creating a sustainable, high-quality, income-generating portfolio. With tenants from legal, pharma, and financial services sectors, the property is positioned to deliver consistent rental yields.
 
From a personal finance perspective, investments in such commercial office spaces — either directly (for high-net-worth individuals) or indirectly via managed funds like PRIME — are becoming a popular hedge against equity market volatility and low-interest fixed deposits.
 
This move also reflects a broader trend of "value creation through transformation" — where distressed or under-utilised assets are revamped to create premium, ESG-compliant commercial hubs.
 
Rahul Chhaparwal, Partner at Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, called the transaction a "testament" to the firm’s ability to turn around distressed assets and extract long-term value. He added that the complete revival of Prius Platinum highlights Kotak’s sustainability-led asset management strategy.
 
NCW (Nuvama-Cushman JV): A 50:50 joint venture between Nuvama Asset Management (the alternative investment arm of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd) and Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate services firm. Their Prime Offices Fund received Sebi approval in 2024 and had its first close in 2025. It targets high-growth office spaces across India.
 
Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited: A part of the Kotak Mahindra Group, Kotak Alt has managed over $22 billion across private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and credit. Their real estate vertical focuses on value investing and revival strategies.
 
First Published: May 27 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

