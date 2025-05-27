The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has announced benefits under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for central government employees who retired under the National Pension System (NPS) on or before March 31, 2025. These benefits also extend to their spouses.

Who is eligible for Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)?

According to a recent notification by the Department of Financial Services and UPS Regulations, 2025:

The scheme covers Central Government employees who retired on or before March 31, 2025.

They must have completed a minimum of 10 years of qualifying service,

“Legally wedded” spouses of such retirees are also eligible for the benefits.

These UPS benefits are over and above the existing NPS entitlements, including annuities.

Key benefits under Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)

Eligible retirees or their spouses can claim the following:

One-time lump sum

A one-time payout equivalent to one-tenth of the last drawn basic pay plus dearness allowance (DA) for each completed six months of qualifying service.

Monthly top-up amount

A fixed monthly benefit calculated as:

(Admissible UPS payout + dearness relief) – Representative annuity amount under NPS.

Interest on arrears

Simple interest will be paid on arrears of the above amounts, calculated at the applicable Public Provident Fund (PPF) rates.

Note: Sample calculations are available in Schedule VII of the PFRDA UPS Regulations, 2025.

How to claim benefits of Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)

Applicants can choose between physical or online modes:

Offline submission

Download the relevant form (Form B2 for subscribers, B4/B6 for spouses) from www.npscra.nsdl.co.in/ups.php

Submit the completed form to the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) of the office where the subscriber last served.

Online submission

Visit the same website

Fill and submit the online form directly to the DDO for processing.

Important deadline for Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)

Application Window: April 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025

No claims will be accepted after this period.

PFRDA conducts webinars to help retirees and their families understand the scheme better. Details are available on the official PFRDA website.