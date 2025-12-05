RBI launches two-month campaign to clear all pending customer complaints

In a move aimed at strengthening consumer protection in India’s financial system, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced a special two-month campaign to clear all customer grievances that have been pending with the RBI Ombudsman for more than a month. The drive will run from January 1 to February 29 next year, the central bank said during today’s monetary policy announcement.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das noted that while the central bank has already implemented several initiatives to enhance customer experience—such as simplifying re-KYC, improving financial inclusion processes, launching the “Aapki Poonji, Aapka Adhikar” awareness programme, and making all RBI service applications fully online—there has been a recent spike in customer grievances reaching the Ombudsman.

Despite the RBI disposing of more than 99.8% of applications within stipulated timelines, the sudden rise in complaints has increased pendency levels. The Ombudsman scheme handles complaints relating to banks, NBFCs, and other regulated entities regarding issues such as mis-selling, unfair charges, failed transactions, improper customer service, and non-adherence to guidelines. "I exhort all regulated entities to keep customers central in their policies and operations, improve customer service and reduce grievances," the Governor said, urging banks and NBFCs to cooperate fully with the upcoming grievance-resolution campaign. The special campaign will focus on: