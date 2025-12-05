Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RBI launches two-month campaign to clear all pending customer complaints

RBI launches two-month campaign to clear all pending customer complaints

RBI has proposed to hold a two-month campaign from 1st January next year with an aim to resolve all grievances pending for more than a month with the RBI Ombudsman

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Customer First: RBI Orders Sector-Wide Effort to Resolve Long-Pending Complaints
Sunainaa Chadha
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
In a move aimed at strengthening consumer protection in India’s financial system, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced a special two-month campaign to clear all customer grievances that have been pending with the RBI Ombudsman for more than a month. The drive will run from January 1 to February 29 next year, the central bank said during today’s monetary policy announcement.
 
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das noted that while the central bank has already implemented several initiatives to enhance customer experience—such as simplifying re-KYC, improving financial inclusion processes, launching the “Aapki Poonji, Aapka Adhikar” awareness programme, and making all RBI service applications fully online—there has been a recent spike in customer grievances reaching the Ombudsman.
 
Despite the RBI disposing of more than 99.8% of applications within stipulated timelines, the sudden rise in complaints has increased pendency levels. The Ombudsman scheme handles complaints relating to banks, NBFCs, and other regulated entities regarding issues such as mis-selling, unfair charges, failed transactions, improper customer service, and non-adherence to guidelines.
 
“I exhort all regulated entities to keep customers central in their policies and operations, improve customer service and reduce grievances,” the Governor said, urging banks and NBFCs to cooperate fully with the upcoming grievance-resolution campaign.  READ RBI MPC Meeting LIVE Updates 
 
The special campaign will focus on:
 
Clearing all complaints pending over 30 days
 
Improving the speed and quality of complaint resolution
 
Ensuring regulated entities respond promptly
 
Reinforcing customer-centric practices across the financial ecosystem
 
The RBI has recently stepped up transparency by publishing monthly summaries of pending and disposed applications. It has also reviewed its Citizens' Charter earlier this year, aiming to elevate service standards and accountability within the financial system.
 
With digital financial activity rising rapidly in India—often leading to transaction disputes, fraud concerns, and customer dissatisfaction—the central bank’s targeted intervention seeks to restore confidence and ensure smoother grievance redressal for millions of consumers.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

