Planning a wedding? Don't miss this essential insurance cover for big day

Families spend sleepless nights ensuring that wedding arrangements are fool proof. But, quite often, most don’t consider a contingency plan. What if the event has to be postponed or called off due to an emergency? A sudden rain or a sudden medical emergency may derail the event, and cause a huge financial loss. This is when wedding insurance comes to the rescue. Rahul Mathur, chief executive officer of Roinet Insurance Broker Pvt Ltd, explains why wedding insurance is becoming essential and what it actually covers.

Why weddings remain financially risky

“Weddings in India have become a significant financial burden, often leading to debt and financial stress for families,” says Mathur. A major factor is the lack of awareness and adoption of wedding insurance products. Most families plan meticulously for décor, venues, and catering, yet remain unprotected against financial setbacks.

Rising threats: Climate, fraud and last-minute disruptions Several factors are contributing to rising financial risks around weddings: Climate-related risks:Extreme Weather Events: Over 75% of India’s districts are prone to floods, droughts, and heatwaves. Unpredictable Rainfall: Erratic rainfall can disrupt events and even impact livelihoods indirectly, adding stress to planning. Fraud and disruptions: Vendor Failures: Last-minute cancellations or bankruptcies by vendors can cause unexpected financial losses. Venue Unavailability: Popular venues may become inaccessible due to unforeseen circumstances. What wedding insurance covers Wedding insurance goes far beyond protecting against cancellations. According to Mathur, key coverage areas include cancellation or postponement, reimbursement of non-refundable deposits if the wedding is cancelled or delayed.