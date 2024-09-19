Reward for every spend, trip cancellation cover: Details of IDFC's new card

IDFC FIRST Bank on Thursday launched the Ashva Credit Card, its newest offering for the modern, discerning user. Packed with luxury travel benefits like low forex charges and complimentary access to airport lounges, the metal card is powered by Visa.

Key Features of the Ashva Credit Card: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Low forex charges - 1% fees on foreign currency transactions

Higher tier of rewards -10x Rewards Points on spends above Rs.20,000 in a statement cycle and on your birthday

Enhanced Airport lounge perk - 4 domestic lounge/spa and 2 international lounge visits every calendar quarter

Trip cancellation cover - Get reimbursed for a non-refundable portion of flight and hotel cancellations for up to Rs. 25,000 in a calendar year

Movie delights - Buy one get one free offer on movie tickets with up to Rs.400 off on the second ticket twice a month via BookMyShow

Round-the-year golf privileges - Up to 24 rounds/ lessons in a year

For every transaction above Rs 500, you receive Rs 500 as cashback, up to a maximum of four times. Valid for the first 60 days after the virtual credit card is generated. The cashback will be credited upon paying the joining fee.

Excluded transactions: Cash withdrawals, fees, charges and GST, and transactions made via the FIRST Digital Credit Card associated with the Ashva Credit Card.

Fees and charges:

Joining Fees Rs 2,999 (+GST)

Annual Fees Rs 2,999 (+GST)

The joining fee of Rs 2,999 + GST will be payable as soon as the digital card is issued. You can pay this fee anytime till your first statement due date.

Will I earn reward points for every spend?

Yes. You will earn:

10X reward points for incremental spends above ₹20,000 in a statement cycle and on your birthday.

5X reward points on spends up to Rs 20,000 in a statement cycle.

3X reward points on Education, Wallet Load, Government, Rent and Property Management/Purchase transactions. 1 reward point on utilities and insurance transactions. Spends in these categories will not be considered for the 10X monthly milestone.

Reward points will not be given on spends converted to EMI, Cash Withdrawal, Fuel, Fee and Charges.

1X reward point is given for every Rs 150 spent in a transaction. Value of 1 reward point is Rs 0.25.

"Our vision with the Ashva Credit Card was to create a product that not only meets the financial needs of our customers but also elevates their lifestyle to a new level of luxury and exclusivity," said Shirish Bhandari, Head – Credit Card. “We are confident that these cards, rooted in the rich cultural heritage of India, will become the preferred choice for those who demand the best."

Ashva is ideally suited for the affluent consumer and offers an elegant metal-based design, and premium travel and lifestyle experiences.