Rules to returns: What to consider in opting for higher pension from EPS

Those who have just retired or are about to retire should take into consideration their withdrawal rate. Withdrawal Rate (WR) can be defined as follows: Amount withdrawn annually at present divided by the current total corpus (excluding the emergency corpus). “If the WR is comfortably below 4 per cent (say, 3.5 per cent), this scheme is unnecessary. If the WR is well above 4 per cent (say, 4.5 per cent or more), such people do not have enough assets to beat inflation. For them a higher EPS pension makes sense,” says Pattabiraman.

Those in the 30 per cent tax slab or higher, who have been investing in equities over the years, or have enough service left to do so, need not consider this option. “They can let the money grow in EPF and, upon retirement, deploy it in different assets to generate inflation-indexed income,” says Pattabiraman.