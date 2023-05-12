Rules to returns: What to consider in opting for higher pension from EPS

The deadline to opt for the higher pension under Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) has been extended to June 26, 2023. Subscribers should use the additional time available to them to take a well-considered decision regarding whether they should go for the higher pension option or remain with the current scheme (higher lump sum under Employees’ Pension Fund or EPF).
The formula for calculating pension under EPS is as follows: pensionable salary into years of pensionable service divided by 70.
Suppose that your years of pensionable service is 25 years. If you stay with the old scheme, your pensionable salary remains capped at Rs 15,000. In that case, your pension from EPS comes to Rs 5,357 ((15,000*25)/70).
Now, suppose that your current basic salary is Rs 1 lakh and you opt for the higher pension. In that case, your pension from EPS will rise to Rs 35,714 ((1,00,000*25)/70).
Are you eligible?
Before you get excited about earning a higher pension, you need to check whether you are eligible for this scheme. Three pre-conditions need to be fulfilled. “This scheme expands the scope of higher pension eligibility to employees who were members of the EPF on September 1, 2014, and those who contributed salaries exceeding the standard wage ceiling,” says Pratyush Miglani, managing partner, MVAC Advocates & Consultants.
The second condition is especially important (you should have made higher contribution earlier).
A third condition is that you should not have exercised the joint option with your employer earlier.
“Typically, employees in stable jobs, such as with a public sector unit, who satisfy the three conditions, will qualify. Those who have changed jobs often with variable EPF/EPS contributions may not be eligible,” says M Pattabiraman, associate professor, IIT Madras and founder, Freefincal.com.
Subscribers need to bear in mind that the higher pension will entail a trade-off. “You will have to part with a portion of your EPF corpus and the interest that you have earned on it,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Sebi-registered investment advisor (RIA) and founder, PersonalFinancePlan.
In other words, the lump-sum amount from EPF upon retirement will be lower if you opt for this scheme. Raghaw estimates that an amount slightly less than 40 per cent of the EPF corpus will move to EPS to fund the higher pension.
Experts say that if you look purely at the math of the two options, then EPS looks more attractive. “There is no safe investment avenue through which you will be able to generate the kind of pension (using the lump-sum from EPF) that you would get from EPS. This is assuming that your career follows a regular trajectory (no job loss) and you continue to work until retirement,” says Raghaw.
Caveats
In certain scenarios, however, the decision to opt for a higher pension from EPS could backfire.
Early demise: The money accumulated in the EPF corpus is your money. When you retire, you get the lump-sum amount which you can invest in the desired manner to generate a regular pension. If you pass away, the amount invested in the instrument will come back to your nominees.
In the case of EPS, the subscriber gets 100 per cent of the pension so long as she/he is alive. Once the subscriber away, the spouse gets 50 per cent of the pension. “In case the subscriber passes away early, the benefit from this scheme diminishes drastically,” says Raghaw.
After the spouse passes away, two children are eligible to get 25 per cent of the pension amount until the age of 25. However, if the children are already 25 by the time the spouse passes away, they will not get any pension.
Also, no capital will be returned to the subscriber’s heirs.
Early retirement: Nowadays, many people earning high salaries wish to retire in their forties or early fifties. “If you retire early, your years of pensionable service will reduce. This means you will get a lower pension,” says Raghaw.
If you decide to take it easy: Instead of early retirement, you may decide to take it easy in the final years before retirement. You may take up a lower-paying job that requires less effort.
If you decide to opt for the higher pension, you will have to contribute an amount that is calculated on the basis of your current basic salary. But when your pension is calculated, the average salary over the past five years will be taken into consideration.
Suppose that your basic salary currently is Rs 5 lakh and in the final five years before retirement it falls to Rs 1 lakh. In such a scenario, you will get a lower pension.
Moving abroad: Your pension will also be affected if you decide to move abroad as your number of years of service will reduce.
Difficult to sustain burden: According to Pattabiraman, the annuity rate of this EPS pension is in double digits. “The EPFO is already struggling to credit interest on time. If too many people opt for this scheme, the EPFO could delay pension payments. No establishment can afford to pay double-digit annuity rates and stay afloat,” he says.
Who should opt for it and who can do without it
Employees who have not had much of an investible surplus after expenses and loans during their working years and have not invested enough for their retirement nest egg may opt for this scheme. “This scheme will benefit such employees as they can get a pension of approximately half of their last drawn pay,” says Pattabiraman.
Those in the 30 per cent tax slab or higher, who have been investing in equities over the years, or have enough service left to do so, need not consider this option. “They can let the money grow in EPF and, upon retirement, deploy it in different assets to generate inflation-indexed income,” says Pattabiraman.
Those who have just retired or are about to retire should take into consideration their withdrawal rate. Withdrawal Rate (WR) can be defined as follows: Amount withdrawn annually at present divided by the current total corpus (excluding the emergency corpus). “If the WR is comfortably below 4 per cent (say, 3.5 per cent), this scheme is unnecessary. If the WR is well above 4 per cent (say, 4.5 per cent or more), such people do not have enough assets to beat inflation. For them a higher EPS pension makes sense,” says Pattabiraman.
Using the money from the EPF corpus, you could purchase government securities (G-Secs) of 25-40 year tenure through the RBI Retail Direct platform, which you could hold jointly with your spouse
The interest payout remains unaffected if one holder dies
The investment amount is always returned to either the surviving holder or the nominee
Interest rates offered by these long-duration bonds are quite attractive
You may buy annuities in a staggered manner: their returns improve with age
A portion of your retirement corpus could be kept in equities to help you combat inflation