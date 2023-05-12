- Visit the official e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/).
- Click on "Link Aadhaar Status" under the "Quick Links".
- Enter the PAN and Aadhaar number and click "View Link Aadhaar Status".
- If your Aadhaar and PAN are not linked, a pop-up menu on the screen will show "PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on the "Link Aadhaar" link to link your Aadhaar with PAN."
- If the cards are linked, the message will say, "Your Aadhaar is linked with PAN".
- Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).
- Click on the "Link Aadhaar" option.
- Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name as per Aadhaar in the relevant fields.
- Verify the details and submit.
- Upon successful linking, a confirmation message will be displayed on the screen, and an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.