Russia to allow visa-free group travel for Indians by Spring 2025

Travelling solo or with a partner is fun, but a group trip can also be an exciting experience, especially if it helps save money and reduces the hassle of getting a visa. Russia is in talks with India to introduce a 'group-free visa regime', allowing a specified number of tourists travelling together to enter Russia without requiring a visa.

This comes 8 months after Russia announced that by spring 2025, the first visa-free tourist groups from India are expected to arrive in Moscow.

How will it work once implemented?

Moscow City Tourism Committee chairman Evgeny Kozlov told news agency PTI, "When a group of tourists is travelling together to Russia, the exact number should be mentioned in the document for the visit to qualify for visa exemption. For instance, in the case of Chinese tourists, the group should comprise 10-20 people."

"The Russian government is negotiating with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to finalise the number of people per group eligible for this facility," he said.

India is a major source of tourists for Russia, ranking second after China among distant foreign countries. "India is a priority market for us. Among far abroad countries, China is number one, followed by India. Indians are also known for being good spenders when they travel, with each person spending approximately $2,000 per trip," Kozlov said during an event on January 29, 2025.

In the first nine months of 2024, Moscow welcomed 19.7 million visitors, including 61,000 from India, according to official data.

The number of foreign tourists visiting Moscow is expected to reach 6 million, mainly from CIS countries (Commonwealth of Independent States), the Asia-Pacific region, India, the Middle East, and other parts of the world.

"From an industry standpoint, removing visa requirements for group travellers could be a real boost for Indian tourism to Russia. It lowers the barrier for first-time visitors who find the visa process cumbersome and opens new opportunities for families, corporate groups, and last-minute trips," said Mohak Nahta, founder & CEO of Atlys, speaking to Business Standard.

"This approach also aligns with our vision of a world without borders and a more globally empowered Indian passport. In a highly competitive global travel market, any measure that fosters convenience is bound to drive a notable increase in inbound tourism from India," said Nahta.

According to Atlys, a Russian tourist visa currently costs Rs 4,500.

What does visa-free travel mean?

Visa-free travel allows entry into a country without applying for a visa in advance. Travellers simply present their passport upon arrival, making the process quicker and eliminating visa costs. Indian passport holders already have visa-free access to 62 countries.

Current Russian visa types for Indians

For Indian citizens who require a visa to enter Russia, several options are available:

Tourist visa: for leisure travel and sightseeing

Business visa: for attending business meetings or professional events

Private visa: for visiting family or friends in Russia

Work visa: for employment opportunities

Student visa: for those enrolling in Russian educational institutions

E-visa: for short-term visits to specific regions of Russia

Russian visa processing times and fees

The processing time for a Russian visa from India typically ranges between 2 to 3 weeks, depending on the type of visa. For those opting for an e-visa, it is processed within four days, allowing short stays of up to 16 days.