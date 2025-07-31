Save time, skip pickup lines: Zoomcar's new feature brings the car to you

If you’ve ever dreaded the drive across town just to pick up a self-drive rental, Zoomcar’s latest move is what you’ve been waiting for. The company has supercharged its Home Delivery service, making car rentals in India significantly more convenient for users — and more profitable for car owners on the platform.

With over 40,000+ cars and 10 million+ users already on board, Zoomcar’s upgraded delivery feature is now live in 14 major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune, with a wider rollout planned by the end of August. "To make Home Delivery available for even more cars, especially in major cities, Zoomcar has also partnered with leading app-based driver platforms. In cases where a Host is not opted into delivery, Zoomcar’s driver partners can deliver the car to the Guest’s location. Currently live in 14 cities, including Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Kanpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Nasik, Vizag, and Kochi, the service will expand to the remaining top markets by the end of August. Already, 12% of total bookings are being fulfilled via Home Delivery. This figure is expected to double as more cars and cities go live," the company said in a statement.

What’s Changed for Users? 1. No More Pickup Hassles: Users can now opt to have their rental car delivered right to their home, office, or airport — even if the host hasn’t activated delivery. 2. Better Booking Reliability: The new delivery model has already led to a 10% increase in Host participation and a smoother booking experience for Guests. 3. Available Where You Are: From metro cities like Mumbai and Chennai to emerging hubs like Nasik, Vizag, and Kanpur, delivery-enabled bookings are now fulfilling 12% of all Zoomcar rentals, a number expected to double in the coming months.

What’s Changed for Hosts? 1. Smarter Delivery Settings: Zoomcar has moved away from a rigid "on/off" delivery toggle. Now, Hosts can: Set delivery zones on a map Target airports, rail stations, and business hubs Pause delivery anytime without affecting listings Offer time-based availability, for example, only during the day This means more control and less operational stress — and better alignment with real-time demand. 2. No Need to Personally Deliver: Don’t want to drive across town every time someone books your car? You don’t have to. Zoomcar’s third-party driver partnerships take care of that.