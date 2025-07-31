RBI portal helps lakhs to find unclaimed deposits: Check what's your status

What is the UDGAM portal?

Launched in 2023, UDGAM centralises information on unclaimed deposits across participating banks. Instead of contacting banks individually, users can now search for dormant accounts and funds in one place.

The platform has been designed to streamline the tracing process for individuals, nominees, and legal heirs of the account holders. The initiative is part of RBI’s wider push to reduce unclaimed money in the banking system and return it to its rightful owners.

How to search for your unclaimed deposits

1. Login to https://udgam.rbi.org.in with your registered credentials.

2. Select the “Individual” tab for personal deposit search.