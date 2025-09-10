Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Sebi eases InvIT, REIT rules for HNIs: ₹25 Lakh now enough to get started

Sebi eases InvIT, REIT rules for HNIs: ₹25 Lakh now enough to get started

From ₹1 Crore to ₹25 Lakh: Sebi Cuts Minimum InvIT Investment Size

NSE, BSE, shares slump, trading volumes, Sebi, Jane Street, high-frequency traders, derivatives turnover, market capitalization, index options, F&O turnover
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has made it easier for investors to access Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by lowering the minimum ticket size for primary market investments. 
 
Starting September, investors can participate in privately placed InvITs with ₹25 lakh, compared with the earlier steep thresholds of ₹1 crore or even ₹25 crore depending on the asset mix. This brings the primary market in line with the secondary market, where the minimum lot size was already ₹25 lakh.  Sebi notified rules on Tuesday to reduce the minimum allotment lot in the primary market for privately placed infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).
 
For affluent individuals and family offices looking to diversify beyond stocks, bonds, or mutual funds, this reform opens the door to infrastructure-backed income streams. InvITs typically distribute stable cash flows generated by toll roads, power projects, or telecom towers, while REITs offer exposure to commercial real estate like office parks and malls. By reducing the barrier to entry, Sebi is making these asset classes more accessible to investors who earlier found the upfront commitment too high.
 
Sebi has also clarified the classification of “public” unitholders in REITs and InvITs. Under the new rules, units held by related parties of the sponsor, investment manager, or project manager will not be counted as “public” — unless such entities are Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), in which case they will be included. This widens the pool of units qualifying as public shareholding.
 
In another relief, Sebi has allowed holding companies (holdcos) to offset their own negative cash flows against inflows from underlying special purpose vehicles (SPVs) before distributing funds to InvITs/REITs, provided adequate disclosures are made. Earlier, holdcos were required to distribute 100% of cash received from SPVs, irrespective of their own balance sheets.
 
To improve transparency, Sebi has also aligned the timelines for quarterly, valuation, and financial reporting, eliminating the earlier mismatch. Additionally, the regulator has simplified the format for portfolio manager disclosure documents, which now must be shared with clients along with a certificate in Form C before signing agreements.
 
The bottom line: If you’re an HNI or seasoned investor with at least ₹25 lakh to commit, InvITs and REITs are now easier to access and could serve as a steady income-generating addition to your portfolio. 
 
But like all investments, they come with risks tied to interest rates, asset performance, and market demand for infrastructure and real estate.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Half a million dollars for a break? World's rich take 3 mini-retirements

Premium

Silver outlook: Book profit and rebalance if allocation exceeds 5-7%

FD or mutual fund loan? Experts break down the cheaper way to raise cash

Filed a wrong ITR? Here's how to rectify mistakes and avoid penalties

OPD insurance cover rises four-fold in 3 years: What are its benefits

Topics :SEBI

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story