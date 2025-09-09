OPD insurance cover rises four-fold in 3 years: What are its benefits

Unlike hospitalisation claims that may be used only once in several years, OPD policies see far more engagement. Customers typically make three to four claims annually, according to Policybazaar.

OPD coverage expands

“Over the last three years, OPD has transformed the way customers perceive health insurance. Instead of waiting for hospitalisation to use their cover, people are now engaging multiple times a year for doctor visits, medicines, or diagnostics,” said Siddharth Singhal, head of health insurance at Policybazaar.

The company gave three reasons for OPD coverage demand:

Ease of use: Around 90 per cent of OPD claims are cashless, working much like a payment wallet at clinics or pharmacies.

Digital adoption: Tele-consultations (45-50 per cent) are nearly on par with physical visits (50–55 per cent).