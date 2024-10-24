Shillong, Azerbaijan, Malaysia: Top travel destinations for Indians in 2025

What are your travel plans for 2025? According to the new 'Travel Trends Report' by global travel app Skyscanner, 66% of Indians plan to travel more in 2025.

“Indian travellers are not just exploring new places; they’re focused on meaningful, collective experiences while balancing their budgets. With 86% planning to spend the same or more on flights and 80% on accommodation, they’re ready to explore more in 2025,” said Mohit Joshi, Skyscanner’s travel expert.

Shillong tops the bucket list for Indian travellers

Shillong has been crowned the top destination for Indian travellers in 2025, beating even Baku, Azerbaijan, according to the report.

Known as the 'Scotland of the East, it offers a mix of culture, natural beauty, and adventure, attracting travellers who want more than just relaxation. Meanwhile, Baku, Azerbaijan, and Langkawi, Malaysia, also rank high for their balance of leisure and exploration.

Cost-conscious travellers: What’s influencing your travel?

Indians pay close attention to costs when planning holidays

Top cost considerations:

Hotel costs (65%)

Flight prices (62%)

Food and drink expenses (54%)

Best value destinations:

Skyscanner has also come out with another list, called "Best Value Destinations category", which names the cities that give the most value for their money and have seen the biggest airfare price drop from India over the last year.

"So, topping the list is Almaty, Kazakhstan for which the flight prices have fallen by a little less than half (44 per cent), followed closely by Jakarta in Indonesia (27 per cent), Singapore and Kaula Lumpur in Malaysia both 19 per cent each," the report said.

Almaty, Kazakhstan: Flight prices down by 44%

Jakarta, Indonesia: 27% decrease in airfare

Singapore and Kuala Lumpur: Both see a 19% drop in flight prices

Where will Indian travellers go?

While Shillong leads the list, other destinations are also gaining interest:

Tromsø, Norway

Tashkent, Uzbekistan

al-Ula, Saudi Arabia

These places are catching the eye of Indian travellers who are eager to experience diverse and exciting locations.

Sports, art, and gaming: What’s trending for 2025?

The report suggests that Indian travellers are increasingly interested in group activities and shared experiences. Key trends include:

Live sports events: 44% of travellers aged 25-34 are excited to attend sporting events and cheer on their favourite teams.

Immersive art: 47% are seeking out interactive art experiences.

Big spike in bookings: There was a 188% rise in bookings for Abu Dhabi ahead of its Formula 1 race in December 2024, and a 189% increase for Singapore’s race earlier this year.

Gaming-inspired trips and stargazing: Gen Z’s picks

If you’re part of Gen Z, your travel choices may be influenced by video games or the allure of the cosmos:

Gaming vacations: 62% of Gen Z travellers say gaming is their top leisure activity, and 57% have booked trips to destinations featured in video games.

Astro-adventures: Similarly, the alluring night skies and cosmic wonders are drawing Indian travellers with a captivating 53% expressing their desire to sleep under the Milky Way and 56% keen on embracing night photography to capture the beauty of the cosmos.

"The Northern Lights have become a bucket-list item for 44% of Indian travellers, who are all yearning for an out-of-the-world experience- on their trips," read the data quoted by the report.

What’s driving Indian travellers' choices in 2025?

Food (63%)

Culture (58%)

Weather (57%)

Key sources of inspiration:

Social media (68%)

Online media (57%)

Film and TV (52%)