Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Prohibited two-finger test for non-compliance: Meghalaya govt to SC

Prohibited two-finger test for non-compliance: Meghalaya govt to SC

The bench passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by a convict who had challenged the Meghalaya High Court's verdict delivered on March 23 last year

Supreme Court, SC
In its order passed on September 3, the top court referred to the circular issued by the Meghalaya government | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 2:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Meghalaya government has informed the Supreme Court that it has prohibited the 'two-finger test' which was conducted to determine whether a survivor of rape or sexual assault was habituated to sexual intercourse.

The state government told the apex court that a circular dated June 27, 2024, was issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Meghalaya prohibiting the test and disciplinary action will be taken for non-compliance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Sanjay Karol, which referred to a top court's order passed on May 7, noted that the apex court had strongly deprecated the practice of conducting a 'two-finger test'.

"Amit Kumar, the Advocate General appearing for Meghalaya, has tendered a circular dated June 27, 2024, issued by the government of Meghalaya, Health and Family Welfare Department. This circular has been issued prohibiting the 'two-finger test' and also disciplinary action for its non-compliance," the bench said in its September 3 order.

The bench passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by a convict who had challenged the Meghalaya High Court's verdict delivered on March 23 last year.

The high court had affirmed his conviction for the offences punishable under the provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The bench noted that the convict was sentenced to 10 years for the offence.

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal case LIVE: All co-accused have been released on bail, why not Delhi CM, says lawyer

Bihar disburses Rs 2,900 cr to 74,540 beneficiaries for promoting MSMEs

HC seeks CBI report on nasty social media posts on medic rape-murder victim

HC to form special bench to hear matters related to Hema Committee report

Tamil Nadu inks pact with US-based Trilliant for Rs 2000 cr investment

In a judgement delivered in October 2022, the apex court deprecated the "regressive" and "invasive" practice of the 'two-finger test' on rape survivors and said it has no scientific basis and instead re-victimises women who may have been sexually assaulted, and was an affront to their dignity.

In its order passed on September 3, the top court referred to the circular issued by the Meghalaya government.

"The Supreme Court of India and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have prohibited the practice of conducting the two-finger test (TFT) on survivors of sexual assault. This practice is scientifically baseless, traumatising, and violates the survivor's dignity and rights," the circular said.

"All government doctors and medical practitioners in the state of Meghalaya are hereby directed not to conduct the two-finger test on survivors of sexual assault. Adherence to this directive is mandatory for all government medical personnel," it said.

The circular further said any doctor found conducting the test will be held guilty of misconduct and strict disciplinary action will be initiated in accordance with the Meghalaya Discipline and Appeal Rules, 2019.

It said the survivors of sexual assault must receive compassionate, respectful and sensitive care, including psychological support and counselling services.

"We hope and trust that the circular referred to above issued by the state of Meghalaya is implemented and abided in its letter and spirit. We hope that in future we may not have to once again condemn the state of Meghalaya for such a serious lapse," the bench said.

It refused to interfere with the high court verdict that had affirmed a March 2022 order passed by a trial court which had convicted and sentenced the man in the case.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CBI didn't arrest me for 2 yrs, insurance arrest made after bail: Kejriwal

Excise policy scam: SC begins hearing Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest

SC asks Sahara Group to furnish list of top officials, properties for sale

Aparajita Bill ups punishment for rape; probe in 21 days, trial in 30

Excise scam: SC to hear Kejriwal's pleas against CBI arrest on Thursday

Topics :Supreme CourtMeghalayaSexual assault

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story