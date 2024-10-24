Sweden immigration: How skilled Indians can get higher pay, EU job access

Sweden plans to introduce the European Union’s (EU) updated Blue Card Directive, which lowers the salary threshold and expands eligibility for more workers. The changes, expected to take effect from January 1, 2025, could open up new opportunities for Indian professionals.

The EU Blue Card is a work and residence permit designed to attract highly skilled professionals to EU countries, excluding Denmark and Ireland. It is aimed at sectors facing skill shortages, such as engineering, IT, and healthcare.

On September 25, 2024, Sweden presented a bill in Parliament aimed at attracting and retaining highly skilled workers. This initiative forms part of Sweden’s strategy to enhance its competitiveness on the global stage.

Migration Minister Johan Andersson said, "Sweden must be an attractive country for highly qualified workers. Employers in these sectors need to know they can get the right talent on time."

Why this matters for Indians

Sweden is home to one of the largest Indian communities in Europe, and many Indians work in high-skill sectors like IT, engineering, and healthcare. Lokesh Nigam, co-founder and director of Kognoz, a people consulting firm, believes that Sweden’s potential adoption of the EU Blue Card Directive could open doors for Indian job seekers. “Sectors such as IT, engineering, healthcare, and finance are likely to benefit, given the persistent demand for skilled workers,” Nigam explained.

"Sweden, along with other European nations, offers favourable visa options for professionals with expertise in technology and engineering," added Varun Singh, managing director of XIPHIAS Immigration.

The amendments to the Blue Card Directive are part of a broader EU-wide effort to attract talent from outside Europe. Nigam pointed out that the simplified visa process and competitive salaries make Sweden an attractive destination for highly skilled professionals.

According to Eurostat, Sweden saw a 23% increase in job vacancies in 2023, with wages in IT and engineering sectors reflecting the demand for talent.

“Sweden provides a high standard of living, excellent work-life balance, and access to job opportunities across the EU. It’s a strategic location for professionals seeking international exposure,” Varun Singh said.

Advantages for Indian workers

For Indians considering a move to Sweden, there are several advantages:

High salaries in sectors like IT, healthcare, and engineering

Strong social benefits and work-life balance

Access to a broader range of job opportunities within the EU

Sweden ranked second in quality of life, according to the 2024 Best Countries ranking by US News & World Report

Sweden consistently ranks high in various global rankings. According to the 2024 Best Countries ranking by US News & World Report, Sweden is ranked 6th overall, based on several metrics, including:

Affordability

Good job market

Economic stability

Family-friendly environment

Income equality

Political stability

Safety

Well-developed public education

Well-developed healthcare system

The country is also ranked second for quality of life, a major factor attracting international professionals.

Flip side of the coin

However, the move isn’t without its challenges. “High living costs and the need to learn Swedish for better career prospects could be hurdles for Indian professionals,” Nigam pointed out. However, he added that for those willing to adapt, Sweden offers a range of benefits that make it a compelling choice for professionals looking to expand their careers in Europe.

Singh agreed, adding that professionals should be prepared for Sweden’s high cost of living, which is significantly higher than in India. According to Numbeo, a user-generated platform that provides data on the cost of living, crime, healthcare, and quality of life across cities and countries worldwide, the average cost of living in Sweden is nearly 184% higher than in India, with rent averaging 288% higher.

Cost of living in Sweden

Some key figures on the cost of living in Sweden include:

Family of four estimated monthly costs: Rs 298,837.30 (without rent)

Single person estimated monthly costs: Rs 81,734 (without rent)

Average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in the city centre: Rs 79,507

Average monthly salary after tax: Rs 241,468

Indian migration trends

Despite the opportunities, a growing number of Indians are leaving Sweden. Between January and June 2024, 2,837 Indians departed the country, a 171% increase compared to the same period last year. However, Sweden continues to be a popular destination for Indian professionals, ranking second in new arrivals after Ukraine.

Key points of the EU Blue Card:

Eligibility: Requires a job offer with a salary that meets national thresholds and a higher education degree or equivalent experience.

Duration: Typically issued for one to four years, depending on the employment contract.

Mobility: Holders can move and work in other EU countries after meeting specific conditions.

Path to permanent residency: May lead to permanent residency after a few years.

Costs for obtaining the EU Blue Card vary by country. For instance:

Germany: €100–€140 (approximately Rs 9,069-12,697)

France: €225

Netherlands: €320

Sweden: €170